NYC Public Schools to open on Tuesday, Mamdani says

New York City Public Schools are expected to open on Tuesday. The decision comes after a blizzard brought historic snowfall totals to the New York City area.



New York City students are expected to return to school on Tuesday, according to Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

What we know:

Mayor Mamdani announced that New York City Public Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday following the blizzard on Monday.

"You can still pelt me in the face with snow balls tomorrow if you see me," Mamdani said.

Children sled on Cedar Hill in Central Park in New York on February 23, 2026 during a snow storm. More than 40 million people were under blizzard warnings in the northeast United States on Monday, as a winter storm dumped shin-deep snow and officials Expand

The backstory:

The decision comes after a blizzard brought historic snowfall totals to the New York City area. Families can find the latest updates at schools.nyc.gov for more information.

