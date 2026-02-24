More snow to hit NYC area after record blizzard: See latest forecast for Tuesday

The Brief Just a day after a record-setting blizzard dumped well over 20 inches of snow in parts of the tri-state area, more snow is in the forecast. Another round of snow moves in after midnight, likely impacting the Wednesday morning commute before tapering off in the afternoon. The season total in Central Park now stands at 42 inches, nearly 20 inches above normal, with yet another potential storm to watch Thursday.



Just a day after a record-setting blizzard dumped well over 20 inches of snow in parts of the tri-state area, more snow is in the forecast as neighborhoods continue digging out and crews work to clear snow-choked roads.

FOX 5 NY meteorologist Audrey Puente says the next round won’t pack the same punch as Monday’s historic storm, but it will add to already towering seasonal totals.

"This is not another blizzard. That’s some good news," Puente said. "But there will be more snow to add to the totals that we’ve already seen."

Records shattered across the region

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: People shovel snow off a sidewalk on Flatbush Avenue during a blizzard on February 23, 2026 in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City. The northeast U.S. is bracing for an intense nor'easter with blizzard conditions, hea

Monday’s storm rewrote the record books.

Central Park set a daily snowfall record with 19.6 inches measured between midnight and midnight. That total reflects snowfall in a single calendar day — not the entire storm accumulation.

The park also broke a record on Sunday, when 8.8 inches fell.

Since the start of the snow season on Dec. 1, Central Park has recorded 42 inches of snow. By this point in a typical winter, the city averages about 22.3 inches. That puts this season nearly 20 inches above normal.

Across the wider Tri-State area, some communities saw well over 20 inches from the blizzard, leaving roads buried and trees coated in heavy snow.

Timeline:

The region will stay mostly dry through Tuesday, though a few snow showers could brush parts of Sullivan County due to lake-effect activity.

Steadier snow is expected to arrive after midnight and continue into Wednesday morning, potentially impacting the morning commute. Conditions should dry out by Wednesday afternoon.

Another system could bring additional snow on Thursday. Puente says that storm is expected to track to the south, but if it shifts slightly north, the tri-state could see yet another dose of accumulating snow.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 23: Passengers wait for the train in deep snow after a powerful, multi-day blizzard dumped about 19 inches of snow in Long Island City, New York, United States on February 23, 2026. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via

Here are the latest snow totals:

Central Park

19.6 inches (Monday daily record)

8.8 inches (Sunday)

42 inches total since Dec. 1

Seasonal average to date: 22.3 inches

Tri-State Area

Several communities saw well over 20 inches from Monday’s blizzard:

New York (Top 4)

Remsenburg-Speonk (Suffolk County) – 27.5 in

North Patchogue (Suffolk County) – 27.2 in

Central Islip (Suffolk County) – 27.0 in

East Islip (Suffolk County) – 26.5 in

New Jersey (Top 4)

Moonachie (Bergen County) – 24.3 in

Orange (Essex County) – 24.0 in

Ridgefield (Bergen County) – 23.2 in

Leonia (Bergen County) – 22.0 in

Connecticut (Top 4)

Ledyard Center (New London County) – 20.0 in

Madison (New Haven County) – 19.9 in

Mystic (New London County) – 18.5 in

Pawcatuck (New London County) – 18.3 in

Residents are urged to use caution on untreated roads and allow extra travel time as cleanup efforts continue and more snow moves in.

