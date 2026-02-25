Officials criticize Mamdani as NYPD seeks 4 wanted in connection to snowball incident

The Brief The NYPD released photos of four suspects wanted for allegedly throwing snowballs and chunks of ice at officers during a Washington Square Park snowball fight. Police union leaders called the incident an assault and urged prosecutors to pursue charges once the suspects are identified and arrested. Mayor Mamdani praised officers for their storm response but described the scene as "kids at a snowball fight," drawing criticism from officials who say he downplayed the severity of what happened.



The fallout continues after a chaotic snowball fight in Washington Square Park left NYPD officers injured and city leaders divided over how seriously to treat the incident.

Suspects wanted

What we know:

Police say they are searching for four suspects accused of throwing snowballs and chunks of ice at uniformed officers during Monday’s blizzard.

The NYPD released photos of the individuals and is asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

So far no arrests have been made.

Snowball fight gone wrong

The backstory:

What began as a social media post calling for a massive snowball fight quickly escalated when officers arrived to manage the crowd.

Video from the scene shows police severely outnumbered as people hurled packed snow and ice at them while they attempted to leave the park.

According to the NYPD, multiple officers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Officials have not released additional details about the extent of their injuries.

What they're saying:

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch condemned the behavior and Police Benevolent Association President Pat Hendry called it a serious assault.

"This was an attack on our police officers," Hendry said. "One was smashed over the head with ice. Another one was hit in the eye, in the back. This needs to be taken seriously, and we need our DA to prosecute this case once they are captured and once they are arrested."

Mamdani's response

The other side:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani struck a more measured tone during a post blizzard briefing Tuesday. He praised officers for their work during the storm, including helping dig out cars and keeping ambulances and MTA buses running, but declined to say whether those involved should face criminal charges.

"I can just tell you from the video I saw, it looked like kids at a snowball fight," the mayor said.

Why you should care:

His comments drew criticism from law enforcement advocates who argue that throwing ice can cause serious injury and should not be dismissed as harmless fun.

Investigators initially sought two men between 18 and 20 years old in connection with the alleged assaults. Detectives later identified two additional suspects, bringing the total to four.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577 TIPS.