First of Mamdani's 'rent ripoff' hearings held in Brooklyn earlier today

‘Rental ripoff hearing’

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an executive order that established "rental ripoff hearings" last month.

These hearings, which will be held in all five boroughs of the city, offer New Yorkers an opportunity to "share poor conditions and unconscionable business practices" regarding their housing arrangement.

City leaders that belong to agencies focused on improving housing will attend these hearings.

The first of these hearings took place in Brooklyn earlier today, and began at 5:30 p.m. Another hearing will take place in the same location at 7 p.m.

The other side:

Landlords of smaller properties tell FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green that these hearings are indicative of Mamdani framing the city's affordability crisis as "us versus them."

Local perspective:

The schedule for the rest of the hearings can be found here:

Long Island City: March 5 (5:30 p.m., 7 p.m.)

Fordham: March 11 (5:30 p.m., 7 p.m.)

East Harlem: March 28 (11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m.)

North Shore: April 7 (5:30 p.m., 7 p.m.)

What you can do:

Registration is required, but New Yorkers are free to attend a hearing at any borough location.

The website to register for a hearing can be found here.