Student detained by DHS inside Columbia University dorm room, official says

The Brief DHS agents entered a Columbia Residential building around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and detained a student, according to Acting President Claire Shipman. Shipman said the agents allegedly misrepresented their purpose, claiming they were searching for a "missing person." The university reiterated that law enforcement must present a judicial warrant to access non-public campus areas and said the investigation is ongoing.



A student was detained by federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from inside a Columbia University dormitory early Thursday morning, according to school officials.

What we know:

Acting President Claire Shipman said DHS agents entered a Columbia Residential building at approximately 6:30 a.m. and took a student into custody.

What they're saying:

In a message to the campus community, Shipman said the university’s "understanding at this time is that the federal agents made misrepresentations to gain entry to the building to search for a ‘missing person.’" She added that the university is working to gather more details about what occurred.

University policy regarding law enforcement access

Shipman emphasized university policy regarding law enforcement access to non-public campus spaces.

"It is important to reiterate that all law enforcement agents must have a judicial warrant or judicial subpoena to access non-public areas of the University, including housing, classrooms, and areas requiring CUID swipe access," Shipman said. "An administrative warrant is not sufficient."

"Do not allow them to enter or accept service of a warrant or subpoena," Shipman said.

What we don't know:

It is not immediately clear why the student was detained or whether any charges have been filed. DHS has not publicly commented on the incident.

Shipman said the university will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There are reports of an "emergency rally" on campus in response to the news, but nothing has been confirmed.

Check back for updates.