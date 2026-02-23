Mayor Mamdani lifts NYC travel ban as winter storm slows down

The Brief NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani lifted the travel ban in New York City. The ban went into effect Sunday night, and was lifted at noon on Monday. The mayor is still urging New Yorkers to travel carefully.



The travel ban in New York City has been lifted as a major winter storm that dumped up to 20 inches across the city starts to taper off.

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Monday afternoon that the travel ban ordered on Sunday has been lifted.

The ban restricted non-emergency traffic from driving on all city streets, highways and bridges starting at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Although the ban has been lifted, Mayor Mamdani is urging residents to "exercise caution, travel slowly, and be mindful of others on the road" as snow and ice conditions remain across the city.

How much snow fell in NYC?

By the numbers:

A powerful winter storm blanketed parts of the Tri-State area with more than a foot of snow early Monday, creating hazardous travel conditions and prompting officials to urge residents to stay off the roads.

New York City saw close to 20 inches as the snow continued to fall Monday:

Washington Heights 18.9 in

Williamsburg 18.5 in

Central Park 15.1 in