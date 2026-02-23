Latest Monday snow forecast for NY, NJ, CT: See totals, what's next l LIVE blizzard updates

The Brief A blizzard warning remained in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of northeast New Jersey. Wind gusts up to 50 mph created whiteout conditions, dropping visibility below a quarter-mile and making travel potentially life-threatening. Blowing snow and heavy accumulation downed trees and power lines, leading to sporadic outages and severely impacting the commutes.



Snow blanketed the Tri-State area on Monday as a blizzard warning remained in effect, with hazardous travel, strong winds and coastal flooding concerns persisting across the region.

What we know:

The National Weather Service (NWS) says blizzard warnings remained in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for portions of northeast New Jersey.

Forecasters warned of whiteout conditions, near-zero visibility and dangerous travel, with blowing snow and strong winds downing trees and power lines.

Timeline:

Steady snow was tapering to snow showers during the afternoon, especially west of New York City.

The heaviest snow shifted toward Rhode Island and Massachusetts as the coastal low slowly moved east.

Highs on Tuesday will be near 30 degrees, meaning little melting is expected in the short term.

A warming trend begins Wednesday, with highs climbing into the 40s through the second half of the week, which should help melt accumulated snow.

Dangerous weather conditions

Local perspective:

Dangerous travel conditions continued across the Tri-State area. Strong to damaging wind gusts have led to reports of downed trees and power lines.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: A person walks through the snow on February 23, 2026 in New York City. A major winter storm has hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions bringing heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions with the potential of up to 2 Expand

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect for parts of Long Island and the Jersey Shore, where minor to moderate flooding is possible during high tide.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: A view of Times Square covered in snow after midnight as the city braces for a blizzard on Sunday into Monday on February 23, 2026 in New York City. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a state of emergency f Expand

City officials have urged residents to stay off the roads as crews continue snow removal operations.

