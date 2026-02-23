List of school closings in NY, NJ, CT: Monday, Feb. 23

The Brief Dozens of schools across New York and New Jersey are closed as a powerful winter storm moves into the region, placing the New York City area under a blizzard watch for the first time in a decade. As snow continues to fall, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a state of emergency for the five boroughs and issued a travel ban from 9 p.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday, as residents brace for a potentially historic blizzard that could dump up to 24 inches of snow. In New Jersey, state police issued a mandatory overnight travel restriction from 9 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: A view of Times Square covered in snow after midnight as the city braces for a blizzard on Sunday into Monday on February 23, 2026 in New York City.

List of school closings and delays

What we know:

New York school closings

Central Islip School District: Closed

Iona Preparatory School: Closed

Liberty Central School District: Closed

Malverne School District: Closed

North Shore School District: Closed

NYC Public Schools: Closed

Poughkeepsie City School District: Closed

Rockville Centre School District: Closed

Tuckahoe School District: Closed

White Plains City School District: Closed

New Jersey school closings

Bergen County Special Services: Closed

Bergen County Technical Schools: Closed

Bergenfield Elementary School: Closed

Bergenfield High & Middle School: Closed

Closter School District: Closed

Dumont School District: Closed

Englewood City School District: Closed

Essex County Vocational School District: Closed

Fair Lawn Schools: Closed

Highland Park School District: Closed

Maywood Avenue Elementary: Closed

Montclair Child Development Center: Closed

Parisian Beauty Academy: Closed

Ridgefield Park ATC: Closed

Springfield Adult Training: Closed

Wallington School District: Closed

Washington Elementary, Little Ferry: Closed

Watchung Borough School District: Closed

West New York Public Schools: Closed

Connecticut school closings

