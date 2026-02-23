List of school closings in NY, NJ, CT: Monday, Feb. 23
NEW YORK - Dozens of schools across New York and New Jersey are closed as a powerful winter storm moves into the region, placing the New York City area under a blizzard watch for the first time in a decade.
As snow continues to fall, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a state of emergency for the five boroughs and issued a travel ban from 9 p.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday, as residents brace for a potentially historic blizzard that could dump up to 24 inches of snow.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: A view of Times Square covered in snow after midnight as the city braces for a blizzard on Sunday into Monday on February 23, 2026 in New York City. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a state of emergency f
In New Jersey, state police issued a mandatory overnight travel restriction from 9 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.
Track school closings and delays for Monday, Feb. 23 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT
List of school closings and delays
What we know:
New York school closings
- Central Islip School District: Closed
- Iona Preparatory School: Closed
- Liberty Central School District: Closed
- Malverne School District: Closed
- North Shore School District: Closed
- NYC Public Schools: Closed
- Poughkeepsie City School District: Closed
- Rockville Centre School District: Closed
- Tuckahoe School District: Closed
- White Plains City School District: Closed
New Jersey school closings
- Bergen County Special Services: Closed
- Bergen County Technical Schools: Closed
- Bergenfield Elementary School: Closed
- Bergenfield High & Middle School: Closed
- Closter School District: Closed
- Dumont School District: Closed
- Englewood City School District: Closed
- Essex County Vocational School District: Closed
- Fair Lawn Schools: Closed
- Highland Park School District: Closed
- Maywood Avenue Elementary: Closed
- Montclair Child Development Center: Closed
- Parisian Beauty Academy: Closed
- Ridgefield Park ATC: Closed
- Springfield Adult Training: Closed
- Wallington School District: Closed
- Washington Elementary, Little Ferry: Closed
- Watchung Borough School District: Closed
- West New York Public Schools: Closed
Connecticut school closings
Check back for updates.
