Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Rockland County, Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Putnam County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Ocean County, Middlesex County, Warren County, Sussex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Morris County, Western Monmouth County, Mercer County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Western Passaic County, Hudson County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County
2
Blizzard Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Western Dutchess County

List of school closings in NY, NJ, CT: Monday, Feb. 23

By
Published  February 23, 2026 6:44am EST
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
When will it stop snowing? | 6 a.m. forecast

When will it stop snowing? | 6 a.m. forecast

FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Audrey Puente says to expect blizzard conditions are expected until midday Monday. Ines Rosales has the latest on the roads and the rails.

The Brief

    • Dozens of schools across New York and New Jersey are closed as a powerful winter storm moves into the region, placing the New York City area under a blizzard watch for the first time in a decade.
    • As snow continues to fall, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a state of emergency for the five boroughs and issued a travel ban from 9 p.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday, as residents brace for a potentially historic blizzard that could dump up to 24 inches of snow.
    • In New Jersey, state police issued a mandatory overnight travel restriction from 9 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.

NEW YORK - Dozens of schools across New York and New Jersey are closed as a powerful winter storm moves into the region, placing the New York City area under a blizzard watch for the first time in a decade.

As snow continues to fall, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a state of emergency for the five boroughs and issued a travel ban from 9 p.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday, as residents brace for a potentially historic blizzard that could dump up to 24 inches of snow.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: A view of Times Square covered in snow after midnight as the city braces for a blizzard on Sunday into Monday on February 23, 2026 in New York City. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a state of emergency f

Expand

In New Jersey, state police issued a mandatory overnight travel restriction from 9 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.

Track school closings and delays for Monday, Feb. 23 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

  • MORE: Click HERE for real-time school closing updates.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.

List of school closings and delays

What we know:

New York school closings

  • Central Islip School District: Closed
  • Iona Preparatory School: Closed
  • Liberty Central School District: Closed
  • Malverne School District: Closed
  • North Shore School District: Closed
  • NYC Public Schools: Closed
  • Poughkeepsie City School District: Closed
  • Rockville Centre School District: Closed
  • Tuckahoe School District: Closed
  • White Plains City School District: Closed

New Jersey school closings

  • Bergen County Special Services: Closed
  • Bergen County Technical Schools: Closed
  • Bergenfield Elementary School: Closed
  • Bergenfield High & Middle School: Closed
  • Closter School District: Closed
  • Dumont School District: Closed
  • Englewood City School District: Closed
  • Essex County Vocational School District: Closed
  • Fair Lawn Schools: Closed
  • Highland Park School District: Closed
  • Maywood Avenue Elementary: Closed
  • Montclair Child Development Center: Closed
  • Parisian Beauty Academy: Closed
  • Ridgefield Park ATC: Closed
  • Springfield Adult Training: Closed
  • Wallington School District: Closed
  • Washington Elementary, Little Ferry: Closed
  • Watchung Borough School District: Closed
  • West New York Public Schools: Closed

Connecticut school closings

Check back for updates.

The Source: This report is based on information from the schools listed.

Severe WeatherNew York City Schools