Luigi Mangione trial, CEO murder case latest: Everything we know

article

Luigi Mangione , the man accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson in an assassination-style ambush in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024, is awaiting trial on his state and federal murder charges.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Click links below to jump

➡️ Latest Luigi Mangione case updates and news from FOX 5 NY

The answer to the question of when Mangione's trial begins is threefold, as he faces charges in three jurisdictions: federal, New York State and Pennsylvania.

What we know:

His New York State trial is expected to begin first. He was arraigned and indicted, pleading not guilty to the 11 charges , which include murder as an act of terrorism , in late December 2024. His last court appearance in this case was Feb. 21, 2025. A trial date was not set.

Luigi Mangione (C), accused killer of US insurance CEO Brian Thompson, sits next to his attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo (L) in Manhattan Supreme Court as he attends a hearing in New York City on February 21, 2025. (Photo by Steven HIRSCH / POOL / AF Expand

Federal prosecutors have yet to bring an indictment against Mangione; once indicted, Mangione can enter a plea in response to the federal charges . The delay in bringing the federal indictment first came after prosecutors and lawyers jointly requested more time to prepare for the trial, and has since been continued twice more. The last continuance set a court appearance for April 18, 2025.

Prosecutors have said the federal and New York state cases will proceed on parallel tracks.

Mangione would also face trial in Pennsylvania, where he was a rrested at a McDonald's in Altoona.

The Altoona, P.A., McDonald's where police found Luigi Mangione

Mangione is scheduled for two upcoming court appearances:

Friday, April 18, 2025; USA vs. Mangione (NY Federal)

Thursday, June 26, 2025; at 9 a.m.: People v. Mangione (NY State)

Any court appearance for Pennsylvania state charges remains unscheduled.

When did Luigi Mangione appear in court?

New York Supreme Criminal Court appearances:

Luigi Mangione (Luigi Mangione)

Feb. 21, 2025: Mangione appeared in court for the first time since he was arraigned on charges brought by the State of New York.

Mangione did not speak.

His lead defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo argued that Mangione was "being treated differently" by authorities because of the "unusual" circumstances surrounding his case.

The largely procedural hearing served to update the court on the progress made in the case, which remains in pretrial.

Luigi Mangione appears for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23, 2024, in New York City. (Credit: Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

Dec. 23, 2024: Luigi Mangione arraignment

Mangione was shackled and seated in a Manhattan court when he leaned over to a microphone to enter his plea of not guilty.

His arraignment in New York State court, originally set for Dec. 19, was delayed by federal prosecutors filing federal charges.

Mangione federal court appearances:

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is seen here at the South Street Heliport after arriving on a New York Police Department helicopter in Manhattan, New York City, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (Theodore P Expand

Dec. 19, 2024: Luigi Mangione first federal court appearance

Mangione appeared in federal court for an initial appearance and detention hearing after his extradition from Pennsylvania.

Suspected shooter Luigi Mangione is led into the Blair County Courthouse for an extradition hearing December 10, 2024 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Dec. 10, 2024: Luigi fights extradition to New York after Pennsylvania arrest

As Mangione arrived, he struggled with officers and shouted something partially unintelligible, mentioning an "insult to the intelligence of the American people."

In court, Mangione, wearing an orange jumpsuit, mostly stared straight ahead. He contested his extradition and was denied bail.

New York charges

Murder in the First Degree, a class A-I felony, one count

Murder in the Second Degree, a class A-I felony, two counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, as class C felony, two counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony, four counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, one count

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class D felony, one count

Pennsylvania charges

Possession of fraudulent document (ID), two counts

Possession of a firearm without a license, one count

Forgery, one count

Possession of a firearm, one count

Federal charges

Stalking, two counts

Murder through use of a firearm, one count

Using a firearm equipped with a silencer while committing a crime of violence, one count

The backstory:

On Dec. 4, 2024, Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare’s late CEO, was gunned down in the early morning hours as he went to enter the side entrance of a Midtown Manhattan hotel, where he was scheduled to speak at an annual investor conference on behalf of the Fortune 500 company.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan. (UnitedHealthcare)

FOX 5 NY was among the first news crews on the scene, capturing video of paramedics attempting to perform life-saving measures of chest compressions, and speaking to witnesses who saw and heard the "brazen, targeted" killing.

The masked killer, wearing a distinctive gray backpack and black hooded jacket, was caught on chilling footage walking up behind Thompson, raising a handgun with glove-covered hands.

The culprit fires off several rounds, shooting the CEO in the back. At one point, the gun appeared to jam. The assailant then appears to smack the gun on the side while walking toward the victim, who is attempting to get away.

As he gets closer to Thompson, the man appears to continue to struggle with the pistol, possibly firing off one more round at the victim, who appears to be struggling to move.

Thompson was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital after being shot. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m. The coroner confirmed that the cause of death was gunshot wounds.

Shell casings found at the scene were etched with the words "delay," "deny" and "depose," seemingly reflecting the criticism of the healthcare industry.

What they're saying:

"It appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes and as the victim was walking to the conference hotel, the suspect approached from behind and fired several rounds, striking the victim at least once in the back and at least once in the right calf," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a news conference on the morning of the shooting.

"This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a news conference at the time. "It occurred in one of the most bustling parts of our city, threatened the safety of local residents and tourists alike, commuters and businesspeople just starting out on their day."

The suspected gunman in the killing of Brian Thompson

A few hours later, police released images of the suspected gunman, who appeared to be a white male who was carrying a distinctive gray backpack.

A person of interest in the ambush killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Investigators later released additional photos of a "person of interest" which showed an unmasked man in the lobby of a Manhattan hostel. More photos showed the masked suspect inside a taxi.

A photo of the suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson (Credit: NYPD)

Five days after the killing, police took Mangione into custody inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa.

The 26-year-old man was a star student from a prominent Maryland family who "had everything going for him."

This screenshot shows the X profile of Luigi Mangione.

Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, and he was the valedictorian in the 2016 class at Baltimore’s private Gilman School. In his graduation speech, he talked about his classmates’ "incredible courage to explore the unknown and try new things," the Associated Press reported.

What they're saying:

"Quite honestly, he had everything going for him," said Freddie Leatherbury, a former classmate. Leatherbury described Mangione as a smart, friendly and athletic student who came from a wealthy family, even by the private school’s standards.

He earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in computer science in 2020 from the University of Pennsylvania, a spokesman told The Associated Press.

He learned to code in high school and helped start a club at Penn for people interested in gaming and game design, according to a 2018 story in Penn Today, a campus publication.

His posts also suggest that he belonged to the fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. They also show him taking part in a 2019 program at Stanford University, and in photos with family and friends in Hawaii, San Diego, Puerto Rico, the New Jersey shore and other destinations.

PA State Police

In a statement, Stanford confirmed someone with the same name was previously employed as a counselor at the college.

"We can confirm that a person by the name of Luigi Mangione was employed as a head counselor under the Stanford Pre-Collegiate Studies program between May and September of 2019," a university spokesperson told our sister station KTVU.

According to his LinkedIn account, Mangione was last employed with TrueCar, Inc. A spokesperson confirmed that "Mangione has not been an employee of our company since 2023."

He also has ties to San Francisco and his last known address is in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Timeline:

A few hours after the attack that killed Thompson, police released images of the suspected gunman, who appeared to be a white male who was carrying a distinctive gray backpack.

Investigators later released additional photos of a "person of interest" which showed an unmasked man in the lobby of a Manhattan hostel.

The Saturday following the killing, police released several new images of the person of interest, on camera in a NYC taxi cab.

A photo of the suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson (Credit: NYPD)

The first shows him outside the vehicle and the second shows him looking through the partition between the back seat and the front of the cab. In both, his face is partially obscured by a blue, medical-style mask.

NYPD divers returned to Central Park on Sunday, as they searched for evidence, including the gunman's firearm.

The CEO killer's suspected escape route

Police believe that after stalking and shooting the Fortune 500 CEO in the ambush attack early Wednesday, the gunman boarded a bike, ditched evidence in Central Park, then hailed a taxi cab on the Upper West Side.

The cab took the gunman to George Washington Bridge Bus Station, where the killer likely boarded a bus to flee New York City, investigators believe.

Retracing the killer's steps

Before the shooting

Police determined from video that the gunman was in the city for 10 days before the shooting. He arrived at Manhattan’s main bus terminal on a Greyhound bus that originated in Atlanta, though it's not clear whether he embarked there or at one of about a half-dozen stops along the route.

Immediately after that, he took a cab to the vicinity of the Hilton and was there for about a half hour, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

A New York City Police officer walks through brush and foliage in Central Park near 64th Street and Central Park West, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in New York, while searching for a backpack police believe was dropped in the park by the person suspected of Expand

At around 11 p.m. on the night he arrived, he went by taxi to the HI New York City Hostel. It was there, while speaking with an employee in the lobby, that he briefly pulled down the mask and smiled, giving investigators the brief glimpse they are now relying on to identify and capture a killer.

The shooter paid cash at the hostel, presented what police believe was a fake ID and is believed to have paid cash for taxi rides and other transactions. He didn't speak to others at the hostel and almost always kept his face covered with a mask, only lowering it while eating.

After the shooting

Investigators know from surveillance video that the shooter fled into Central Park on a bicycle and ditched it around 7 a.m. near 85th Street.

He then walked a couple blocks and got into a taxi, arriving at 7:30 a.m. at the George Washington Bridge Bus Station, which is near the northern tip of Manhattan and offers commuter service to New Jersey and Greyhound routes to Philadelphia, Boston and Washington. Investigators don't know what happened next.

Aside from the images of the suspected gunman released to the public, footage from surveillance cameras has let police retrace the shooter’s movements.

Photo obtained by FOX 5 New York.

On Friday evening, investigators found a backpack in Central Park that had been worn by the gunman, police said.

Police also had another potential clue, a fingerprint on an item he purchased at a Starbucks minutes before the shooting.

FOX News reported Luigi’s mother Kath;een Mangione spoke to police the day before his arrest, telling them the murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO "might be something that she could see him doing."

Kathleen filed a missing person report for her son with San Francisco police in November 2024, telling officials she had not spoken to Luigi since July of that year.

In a news conference, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said investigators in California thought they recognized Mangione from the missing persons report as the person of interest shown in NYPD images and contacted the FBI on Dec. 5 with the tip . Investigators spoke with Kathleen three days later to ask if the suspect could be her son.

Five days after the killing, police took Mangione into custody inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa.

Mangione was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 9, around 9:15 a.m. after police received a tip from a worker that he was eating at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, hundreds of miles outside of New York City, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.



A customer at the McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where Mangione was arrested, said one of his friends had commented beforehand that the man looked like the suspect wanted for the shooting in New York City.

"It started out almost a little bit like a joke, my one friend thought he looked like the shooter," said the customer, who declined to give his full name.

The tipster thought Mangione looked like the suspected gunman in photographs shared by police. He "had the same eyebrows," law enforcement sources said.

"I think the one worker that actually thought it was him. She said between his eyes and his eyebrows … it was like she got in her mind, ‘Oh my God. It’s the guy from New York.’"

According to court documents, Mangione was sitting at a table in the rear of the McDonald's wearing a blue medical mask and looking at a silver laptop computer and had a backpack on the floor. In photos obtained by FOX 5 NY, he appears to be eating hashbrowns.

Photo credit: Pennsylvania State Police.

When he pulled down his mask, Altoona police officers "immediately recognized him as the suspect" in the murder of Thompson, court documents say.

Asked for identification, Mangione provided officers with a fake ID — a New Jersey driver’s license bearing another name and the incorrect date of birth. The ID matched one the suspect used to check into a New York City hostel before the shooting, Tisch said.

When an officer asked Mangione if he’d been to New York recently, he "became quiet and started to shake," the documents say.

In his backpack, police found a black, 3D-printed pistol and a 3D-printed black silencer, the papers say. The pistol had a metal slide and plastic handle with a metal threaded barrel. It had one loaded glock magazine with six 9 mm full metal jacket rounds and one loose 9 mm hollow-point round.

"As of right now, the information we’re getting from Altoona is that the gun appears to be a ghost gun that may have been made on a 3D printer, capable of firing a 9 mm round," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news briefing.

Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks said in court that Mangione was carrying a passport and $10,000 in cash — $2,000 of it in foreign currency. Mangione disputed the amount. He was also found with a box of masks, the prosecutor said.

Police found a three-page document with writings suggesting that Mangione had "ill will toward corporate America," Kenny said. The handwritten document "speaks to both his motivation and mindset," Tisch said.

"They were very detailed, and everything we have is going to be turned over to NYPD," Altoona Deputy Chief of Police Derek Swope told The Associated Press.

The document also included a line in which he claimed to have acted alone, according to a law enforcement official who wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

"To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone," the document said, according to the official.

It also had a line that said, "I do apologize for any strife or traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming."

Luigi Mangione is one of 37 grandchildren of Nick Mangione Sr., according to a 2008 obituary.

Mangione Sr. grew up poor in Baltimore’s Little Italy and rose after his World War II naval service to become a millionaire real estate developer and philanthropist, according to a 1995 profile by the Baltimore Sun. He and his wife Mary Cuba Mangione, who died in 2023, directed their philanthropy through the Mangione Family Foundation, according to a statement from Loyola University commemorating her death. They donated to a variety of causes, ranging from Catholic organizations to higher education, to the arts.

Mangione Sr. was known for Turf Valley Resort, a sprawling luxury retreat and conference center outside Baltimore that he purchased in 1978. The father of 10 children, Nick Mangione Sr. prepared his five sons — including Luigi Mangione’s father, Louis Mangione — to help manage the family business, according to a 2003 Washington Post report.

The Mangione family also purchased Hayfields Country Club north of Baltimore in 1986. On the Monday afternoon following Mangione’s arrest, Baltimore County police officers had blocked off an entrance to the property, which public records link to Luigi Mangione’s parents. A swarm of reporters and photographers gathered outside the entrance.

Luigi’s parents are Louis and Kathleen Mangione. The New York Times reported his father Louis still works for the family business and his mother Kathleen runs a boutique travel company.

The paper reported Kathleen is from a Maryland family as well; her father Joseph N. Cannino Jr., founded a funeral home in East Baltimore.

Mangione has two siblings, MariaSanta Mangione and Luciana "Lucia" Mangione, Newsweek reported . MariaSanta is a physician and Luciana is an artist. Vanderbilt University online commencement records show MariaSanta graduated in 2021 with her Ph.D after receiving her B.S from the University of Maryland, College Park. ORCiD.org lists MariaSanta’s employment as a Cardiovascular Medicine Fellow at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Medical School in Dallas, Texas.

VoyageBaltimore.com published a "Rising Stars" profile on Luciana in Sept. 2024, where she shared her love for visual art and detailed her training at the Maryland Institute of Art on both the Baltimore and Tuscany, Italy campuses, linking to her art studio website and Instagram, which was since deleted.

One of Luigi’s cousins is Republican Maryland state legislator Nino Mangione.

Nino was the spokesperson who shared the Mangione family’s statement, reading in part, "Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest," via his social media page after the arrest.

Nino Mangione remains active on Facebook, posting frequently about national and state politics. After his post sharing the Mangione family’s statement regarding Luigi, his last post regarding Luigi was on Dec. 10, noting "because of the nature of this terrible situation involving my Cousin I do not believe it is appropriate to hold my fundraising event scheduled for this Thursday.’ He continued, "I want to thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support. My family and I are heartbroken and ask that you remember the family of Mr. Thompson in your prayers."

Nino’s "About" page on campaign website ninoformd.com states he "serves as News and Editorial Director for WCBM," a conservative radio station in Baltimore which The Desk reports is owned by the Mangione family, according to public records they reviewed.

Mangione is being held without bail at Metropolitan Detention Center, the same federal jail where hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried are currently detained.

Media is setting up in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center, (MDC) in Brooklyn, a United States federal administrative detention facility on July 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

The notorious Brooklyn facility, the only federal lockup in the city, has been variously described as "hell on earth" and an "ongoing tragedy" because of deplorable conditions, rampant violence, dysfunction and multiple deaths.

While Mangione will first be tried in New York State court, he is incarcerated in federal prison, which his lawyer argued is an "unusual circumstance….being in federal custody but proceeding first on the state case."

The state prosecutor responded that the defense had agreed to this.

Mangione’s attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo replied, "When they're hanging the death penalty over your head, you have no choice but to consent.

"Manifesto" contents

Police said Mangione was found with writings officials called a "manifesto," that link him to the ambush attack.

The three-page, handwritten document appeared to be critical of the health insurance industry and suggested the suspect had "ill will toward corporate America," according to police.

It "speaks to both his motivation and mindset," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

In the Feb. 21 court appearance, Mangione's lawyer brought up the writings, claiming the defense had not received evidence of the writings in discovery so far.

"This journal that they're calling his manifesto, we have never have been provided copies," Friedman Agnifilo said.

Bullet casings found at the assassination scene were marked with the words "deny, defend, depose" – similar to the "three D’s" used by critics of the insurance industry, "delay, deny and defend," referring to insurers delaying payment on healthcare claims, denying claims and defending their actions.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Mangione mentioned UnitedHealthcare in a note found during his arrest and knew about the company’s annual investor conference in New York City.

Kenny added, "We have no indication that he was ever a client of UnitedHealthcare, but he does make mention that it is the fifth-largest corporation in America, which would make it the largest healthcare organization in America. So that’s possibly why he targeted that company."

Thompson, 50, served as UnitedHealthcare’s CEO since 2021.

At the time of his death, Thompson was in town for an investor conference for the Fortune 500 company. He lived in Minnesota, where the company is based.

Before becoming the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, he was CEO of the company’s government programs business, including Medicare & Retirement and Community & State.

He worked at the healthcare company since 2004 and served in multiple leadership roles.

"We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian," Paulette said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives."

Before he joined UnitedHealth Group, Thompson was a CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. He was valedictorian of his class at the University of Iowa, according to Thompson's LinkedIn profile .

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called Thompson's death "horrifying" and "a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota."

Thompson's obituary walked readers through his humble beginnings, growing up on a farm in Iowa to rising in the ranks at United Healthcare. He was remembered as a dedicated husband, and father to two sons, and referenced as "BT":

"BT and the boys frequently attended Twins, T-Wolves, and Vikings games, where their shared passion for sports led to wonderful memories. However, they could have just as much fun relaxing at home and watching the games on TV. BT's favorite rounds of golf were those played with [his sons], even as both boys began to outdrive him. BT also valued family time with Pauley and the boys. The close family unit frequently made intentional time for special dinners, birthday celebrations, holidays, lake time, sporting events, and vacations," the obituary read in part.

Who is Karen Friedman Agnifilo? Lead defense attorney in Mangione murder cases

Mangione is represented in the two cases with murder charges by Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who was a high-ranking deputy in the Manhattan district attorney’s office for years before entering private practice.

FILE - Assistant District Attorney Karen Agnifilo attends a news conference in Manhattan Supreme Court, in New York, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (FILE - Assistant District Attorney Karen Agnifilo attends a news conference in Manhattan Supreme Court, in New York, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File))

Friedman Agnifilo was the Chief Assistant District Attorney from 2014 to 2021 and was previously chief of the office's trial division. She has made frequent TV appearances, including as a CNN legal analyst, co-hosts a weekly podcast and is the legal adviser for "Law & Order."

Friedman Agnifilo’s bio on her firm’s website touts nearly three decades as a public servant, with "extensive experience prosecuting serious violent crimes, including complex homicide cases, from accusation to investigation to arrest and trials," noting her current practice focuses on criminal defense in state and federal courts.

Luigi Mangione (C), accused killer of US insurance CEO Brian Thompson, sits next to his attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo (L) in Manhattan Supreme Court as he attends a hearing in New York City on February 21, 2025. (Photo by Steven HIRSCH / POOL / AF Expand

Friedman Agnifilo is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles, and the Georgetown University Law Center.

Her husband and law partner, Mark Agnifilo, is representing Sean "Diddy" Combs in the hip-hop mogul’s Manhattan federal sex trafficking case.

Altoona-based defense attorney Thomas Dickey is representing Mangione in his Pennsylvania case. Tom Dickey Law Offices, P.C.'s website states he is a lifetime resident of Pennsylvania and graduate of Altoona High School, St. Francis University, and obtained his law degree from Ohio Northern University. His bio states he is "one of few death-penalty qualified attorneys in the area" and a regular guest commentator on local and national media.





What we know:

New York doesn't have the death penalty, so Mangione will not be eligible for that sentencing under his state charges, if convicted. However, he could be eligible at the federal level.

On April 1, 2025, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she instructed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case against Mangione.

The federal complaint charges Mangione with two counts of stalking and one count each of murder through use of a firearm and a firearms offense. Murder by firearm carries the possibility of the death penalty.

"Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," Bondi said in a statement. "After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again."

Mangione’s attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo responded to the news of the DOJ seeking the death penalty against Luigi with the following statement:

"By seeking to murder Luigi Mangione, the Justice Department has moved from the dysfunctional to the barbaric. Their decision to execute Luigi is political and goes against the recommendation of the local federal prosecutors, the law, and historical precedent. While claiming to protect against murder, the federal government moves to commit the pre-meditated, state-sponsored murder of Luigi. By doing this, they are defending the broken, immoral, and murderous healthcare industry that continues to terrorize the American people. We are prepared to fight these federal charges, brought by a lawless Justice Department, as well as the New York State charges, and the Pennsylvania charges, and anything else they want to pile on Luigi. This is a corrupt web of government dysfunction and one-upmanship. Luigi is caught in a high-stakes game of tug-of-war between state and federal prosecutors, except the trophy is a young man’s life."

Who decides if Mangione gets the death penalty?

Dig deeper:

According to the U.S. Justice Department, a federal jury can recommend the death penalty if "the defendant had the requisite culpability with respect to the victim's death."

The jury must also vote unanimously "that the aggravating factor or factors it has found sufficiently outweigh any mitigating factors to justify a capital sentence."

If a federal jury recommends the death penalty, the court is required to impose the sentence. However, if the jury does not unanimously vote for the death penalty, the defendant is given a lesser sentence.

Former president Joe Biden's administration put a moratorium on federal executions soon after he took office in 2021, but that didn’t stopped federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty.

In contrast, Trump's administration carried out 13 executions in the last six months of his first term.