What state charges does Luigi Mangione face?

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has multiple state and federal charges against him.

In addition to being charged with murder, Mangione, 26, has been charged with several other charges in New York, Pennsylvania, as well as charges from the Justice Department.

What are Mangione’s state charges?

Dig deeper:

New York charges

Murder in the First Degree, a class A-I felony, one count

Murder in the Second Degree, a class A-I felony, two counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, as class C felony, two counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony, four counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, one count

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class D felony, one count

Pennsylvania charges

Possession of fraudulent document (ID), two counts

Possession of a firearm without a license, one count

Forgery, one count

Possession of a firearm, one count

What happened?

Timeline:

Dec. 4, 2024

At 6:44 a.m. in front of the Hilton hotel where United Healthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, was holding their annual investor conference, Thompson is shot and killed.

The shooter, believed to be Mangione, flees the scene.

At about 6:48 a.m., Mangione enters Central Park on a bicycle, and it is that investigators say he ditches a gray backpack.

Between 6:56 a.m. and 7 a.m., Mangione gets rid of the bike and enters a taxi headed northbound at 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

He boards a Greyhound bus to an unknown location.

Dec. 9, 2024

After five days of intense searching, Mangione was spotted inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

He was taken into custody at about 9:15 a.m. after police received a tip that he was eating at a fast food restaurant.

Mangione was sitting at the back of the McDonald’s wearing a blue medical mask and looking at a laptop, according to court documents.

Latest on Mangione trial

What we know:

The trial for Thompson’s murder is expected to begin in the next two weeks after an initial delay.

Lawyers agreed in a letter to the court that the deadline to bring an indictment against Mangione, 26, could be extended from Jan. 18 to February.

Prosecutors said they consulted with the defense and agreed that extending the deadline was necessary "to permit both parties adequate preparation for pretrial proceedings and the trial itself."

Dig deeper:

Mangione is being tried in two different cases at the same time.

State case in New York

Federal case

Mangione is expected to be back in court for his federal case on Feb. 18.

He is then scheduled to appear in state criminal court on Feb. 21.