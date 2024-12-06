Police: CEO killer likely left NYC; possible escape route revealed

The Brief Police believe the gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel has left NYC. The NYPD detailed his possible escape route. Investigators believe the suspect may have traveled to New York last month on a bus that originated in Atlanta.



Police now believe that the gunman who killed a Fortune 500 CEO in an ambush shooting on Wednesday has left New York City.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told CNN that investigators believe the man who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson boarded a bus uptown and left NYC. They do not know where he was headed.

Here is the path police believe the killer used to flee:

The masked gunman shoots and kills Thompson outside a Hilton Hotel on 6th Avenue between 53rd and 54th streets in Midtown at 6:46 a.m.

The gunman continues to walk westbound on 6th Avenue and gets onto a bike. He continues riding northbound toward Central Park.

He exits the park on bicycle at Central Park West and rides down 77th Street on the Upper West Side.

The suspect ditches the bike and reportedly walks near 86th Street and Columbus Avenue. From there, he hails a taxi cab, and the taxi cab takes him up to 178th Street and Broadway in Washington Heights.

From here, he enters the George Washington Bridge Bus Station , a Port Authority bus terminal offering interstate bussing services. The NYPD believe the gunman boarded a bus here and left the city, headed for an unknown location.

Officers give chest compressions after Thompson was shot

How did the gunman get to New York?

Investigators believe the suspect may have traveled to New York last month on a bus that originated in Atlanta, according to the law enforcement official, who was not authorized to discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Once in New York, he appeared to pay with cash in any establishment where he was captured on camera, the official said.