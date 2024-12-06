What we know about the suspect in the CEO ambush killing

The Brief Law enforcement sources told FOX News that the suspect reportedly arrived in New York City last month on a Greyhound bus from Atlanta. On Thursday, the NYPD released new photos of the suspect taken from the lobby of a city hostel. UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed in a dawn ambush on Wednesday as he walked from his Midtown hotel to the company’s annual investor conference across the street.



Possible leads are emerging following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, including information about the suspect's travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.

Thompson was killed in a dawn ambush on Wednesday as he walked from his Midtown hotel to the company’s annual investor conference across the street.

While the gunman is still at large and the motive for the killing remains unknown, the NYPD say evidence firmly points to the shooting being a targeted attack.

Investigators worked to piece together more of the timeline of the gunman’s whereabouts before the shooting, examine security camera footage and even test a discarded water bottle and protein bar wrapper in a hunt for his DNA.

Bus travel to New York City

Investigators now believe the suspect may have traveled to New York last month on a Greyhound bus that originated in Atlanta, Georgia, law enforcement sources told FOX News. According to sources within the NYPD, the shooter boarded a bus in Atlanta the day before Thanksgiving.

"We are fully cooperating with authorities on this active investigation. As it is ongoing, we cannot provide further comment at this time," a Greyhound spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Recovered cellphone

Investigators were also trying to obtain additional information from a cellphone recovered from a pedestrian plaza through which the shooter fled.

Upper West Side hostel tip

A tip that the shooter may have stayed at a hostel brought police on Thursday morning to at least two such establishments on the Upper West Side, according to law enforcement officials. The photos made public Thursday were taken in the lobby of the HI New York City hostel.

"We are fully cooperating with the NYPD and, as this is an active investigation, can not comment at this time," hostel spokesperson Danielle Brumfitt said in an emailed statement.

Fake New Jersey ID card

Investigators believe the suspect used a fake New Jersey identification card when he checked in at the hostel, said one of the officials who spoke with the AP.

Employees who work at the hostel told investigators they remembered a man who almost always wore a mask when interacting with them or passing by the front desk. That person wore a jacket that looked like the one worn by the man pictured in surveillance images released after the shooting, the official said.

At Wednesday's press conference, the NYPD called the shooting a "brazen, targeted attack," with the suspect waiting for their intended target in this "premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."

"It appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes," — NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch

"It appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes and as the victim was walking to the conference hotel, the suspect approached from behind and fired several rounds, striking the victim at least once in the back and at least once in the right calf," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

One video showed him approaching Thompson from behind, leveling his pistol and firing several shots, barely pausing to clear a brief gun jam. Other security cameras captured the initial stages of the gunman's escape.

The words "deny," "defend" and "depose" were found emblazoned on the ammunition, echoing a phrase used by insurance industry critics, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect, who was wearing a backpack, is described as a 6' tall man with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored jacket with black gloves and a black mask. Tisch said many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target.

Based on surveillance video and evidence from the scene, investigators believe the shooter had at least some firearms training and experience with guns and that the weapon was equipped with a silencer, a law enforcement official said.

Following the shooting, the suspect walked between two vehicles, got onto a bike then disappeared into Central Park, the NYPD said.

It was previously reported that the suspect used a Citibike – which can be tracked – but the NYPD has clarified that the incident did not involve that type of bike. Investigators were looking into whether the suspect had pre-positioned a bike as part of an escape plan, an official said.

The suspected gunman in the killing of Brian Thompson.

Although police have said it was a targeted attack, they have not yet released a motive. No suspects have been named, but law enforcement sources confirm with FOX 5 NY that they have received a number of tips, and in one of those tips, there is a name police are looking at.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny has shared a timeline of events that led to the fatal shooting of Thompson:

Undetermined time: Police say the gunman arrived outside the Hilton Hotel approximately five minutes before Thompson and stood alongside the building line.

6:44 a.m.: Thompson exits his hotel, crosses the street to the Hilton Hotel and is seen walking alone on the sidewalk outside the building. Police believe Thompson was planning to attend the UnitedHealth Group Investors Conference happening at the hotel later that morning.

Undetermined time: The gunman steps onto the sidewalk from behind a car and approaches Thompson, shooting him in the back. The gunman continued walking toward Thompson while shooting when police say the firearm appeared to have malfunctioned. The man clears the jam, fires again and flees on foot into a nearby alleyway between 54th Street and West 55th Street.

6:46 a.m.: Police responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot in front of the Hilton Hotel located on 6th Avenue between 53rd and 54th streets.

Undetermined time: Once on West 55th Street, the gunman continues to walk westbound on 6th Avenue and gets onto a bike. He continues riding northbound toward Central Park.

6:48 a.m.: Police say the gunman was seen riding the bike into Central Park at Center Drive.

6:48 a.m.: Officers arrived at the scene and found Thompson on the sidewalk in front of the hotel with gunshot wounds to his back and leg. EMS personnel transported Thompson to the hospital.

7:12 a.m.: Thompson was pronounced dead at Roosevelt Hospital.

Thompson was named chief executive officer for UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, according to UnitedHealthcare’s website. He lived in Minnesota, where the company is based.

Before that, he was CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s government programs business, including Medicare & Retirement and Community & State. He’d worked at UnitedHealth Group since 2004 and served in multiple leadership roles.

Before he joined UnitedHealth Group, Thompson was a CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. He was valedictorian of his class at the University of Iowa, according to Thompson's LinkedIn profile.

Thompson was in town for UnitedHealthcare’s 2024 investor conference. The conference, which was taking place at the hotel where Thompson was shot, was canceled.