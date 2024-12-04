Video shows CEO shot at close range in NYC street ambush

The Brief Shocking video shows a masked man shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan Hilton hotel. At one point, the gun appears to jam, and the assailant moves toward a struggling Thompson as he attempts to shoot. Police also released new images of the suspected gunman at a Starbucks.



Newly obtained video shows the moment UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot at close range in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, outside a Hilton hotel.

In the chilling video obtained by FOX 5 NY and Fox News Digital, Thompson is seen walking down a New York City sidewalk when a masked man wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and a backpack walks up behind him and raises a handgun with glove-covered hands.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

The culprit fires off several shots. At one point, the gun appears to jam. The assailant then appears to smack the gun on the side while walking toward the victim, who is attempting to get away.

As he gets closer to Thompson, the man appears to continue to struggle with the pistol, possibly firing off one more round at the victim who appears to be struggling to move.

A terrorized pedestrian is seen feeling as the shooting happens just feet away.

The culprit then walked between two vehicles, got onto an e-Citi Bike then disappeared into Central Park, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said.

The suspected gunman in the killing of Brian Thompson

The suspect remains at large. The NYPD released new images of the suspect Wednesday afternoon.

The NYPD also released surveillance footage of the alleged suspect making a stop at a Starbucks.

New York City Crimestoppers is offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.



