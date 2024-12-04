UnitedHealthcare CEO shot, killed outside Midtown Manhattan hotel; suspect sought

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was fatally shot on Wednesday morning outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in what police sources said was a targeted attack.

Brian Thompson, 50, was shot in the chest and leg shortly before his UnitedHealthcare annual investors meeting. According to the Fortune 500 company’s website, Thompson has served as CEO since April 2021.

Witnesses that spoke with FOX 5 NY said it appeared the suspect had been waiting for hours, even overnight, outside the hotel, possibly targeting the victim.

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. near W. 54th St. and 6th Avenue outside New York Hilton Midtown.

According to police, the victim, who was shot in the chest, was taken to Mount Sinai West, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, who was wearing a backpack, is described as a 6-foot tall man with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored jacket with black gloves and a black mask. He fled north on 6th Avenue following the shooting, police said.

UnitedHealthcare is ranked fifth in the Fortune 500 and employs more than 100,000 people worldwide. It’s the largest private health insurer in the US, according to the Associated Press, providing health insurance for more than 49 million people in the United States. Its Optum segment also provides care, runs one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits management businesses and offers technology services.

Who is Brian Thompson?

Thompson was named the chief executive officer for Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, according to his bio on UnitedHealth Group's website.

Before becoming CEO, he served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare government programs including Medicare & Retirement and Community & State and was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement. Thompson joined UnitedHealth Group in 2004.

Thompson was in town for UnitedHealthcare’s 2024 investor conference. According to UnitedHealthcare’s website, the company was set to stream the conference beginning at 8 a.m., but no stream had been shared as of 9:30 a.m. CNBC reports that the conference, which was taking place at the hotel where Thompson was shot, has been canceled.

What we don't know

Although police have said it was a targeted attack, they have not yet released a motive. No suspects have been arrested yet.