Who is Brian Thompson? UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in targeted attack

The Brief The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was fatally shot in midtown Manhattan hours before he was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting. Police say the killing may have been targeted.



Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed outside a midtown Manhattan hotel Wednesday morning in what police are calling a targeted attack.

Thompson, 50, who has served as the Fortune 500 company’s CEO since April 2021, was reportedly shot in the chest by a masked man around 6:45 a.m. near W. 54th St. and 6th Avenue outside the Hilton Hotel.

He was taken to Mount Sinai West hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to NYPD.

The suspect, who was wearing a backpack, is described as a 6' tall man with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored jacket with black gloves and a black mask. He fled north on 6th Avenue following the shooting, police said.

Thompson was in town for UnitedHealthcare’s 2024 investor conference. According to UnitedHealthcare’s website, the company was set to stream the conference beginning at 8 a.m., but no stream had been shared as of 9:30 a.m. CNBC reports that the conference, which was taking place at the hotel where Thompson was shot, has been canceled.

Bloomberg reports that UnitedHealthcare executive presentations were underway until 9:10 a.m., when the company addressed the crowd.

"We’re dealing with a very serious medical situation," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty said, according to Bloomberg.

Although police have said it was a targeted attack, they have not yet released a motive. No suspects have been named.

Who is Brian Thompson?

Thompson was named chief executive officer for UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, according to UnitedHealthcare’s website.

Before that, he was CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s government programs business including Medicare & Retirement and Community & State.

He’d worked at UnitedHealth Group since 2004 and served in multiple leadership roles.

Before he joined UnitedHealth Group, Thompson was a CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. He was valedictorian of his class at the University of Iowa, according to Thompson's LinkedIn profile.

UnitedHealthcare is ranked fifth on the Fortune 500 and employs more than 100,000 people worldwide. It’s the largest private health insurer in the US, according to CNBC, providing health insurance for more than 49 million people in the United States. Its Optum segment also provides care, runs one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits management businesses and offers technology services.

This is a developing story.