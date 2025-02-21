What federal charges does Luigi Mangione face?

The Brief Luigi Mangione was indicted for the December 4 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan, facing multiple charges including first-degree murder. Federal charges include one count of using a firearm to commit murder, which carries a maximum penalty of death or life in prison. Mangione, found five days after the killing in Pennsylvania, was discovered with a gun, mask, and writings linking him to the ambush.



Alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione was indicted in New York City and faces a slew of federal charges, including first-degree murder and firearms counts.

He made an initial appearance on the charges late last month. He won't be required to enter a plea until an indictment is returned.

Luigi Mangione was charged with murder in the Dec. 4 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

What are Luigi Mangione’s federal charges?

One count of using a firearm to commit murder, which carries a maximum penalty of death or life in prison

One count of interstate stalking resulting in death, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison

One count of stalking through use of interstate facilities resulting in death, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison

One count of discharging a firearm that was equipped with a silencer in furtherance of a crime of violence, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a mandatory minimum penalty of 30 years.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentencing after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Mangione also pleaded not guilty in a New York state court to multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism. Prosecutors have said the two cases will proceed on parallel tracks, with the state charges expected to go to trial first.

Luigi Mangione appears for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23, 2024 in New York City. (Credit: Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

Luigi Mangione charged with murder

The backstory:

Thompson was stalked, shot and killed in front of a Midtown Manhattan hotel, authorities said, and shell casings found on the scene were etched with the words "delay," "deny" and "depose" – reflecting criticism of the health care industry.

Mangione was found five days later in a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 230 miles west of New York City.

EARLIER: Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder, terror charges

Police said Mangione was found with a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush.

He will be represented by Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who was a high-ranking deputy in the Manhattan district attorney’s office for years before entering private practice.