Will NYC storms impact Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2024? l Forecast

It's nearly time for the 48th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show in NYC, but will the weather cooperate for the event?

July 4th weather in NYC

According to the National Weather Service, there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 82.

JULY 4 FIREWORKS GUIDE: NYC l NJ l CT l LI

"Your shower chances are picking up [Thursday]," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "Look at that, maybe a few scattered showers rumbling through here as we head toward the late afternoon and early evening."

Thursday night, however, will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

"I'd love it if we had those things fire up, and then die down before the fireworks displays get going," Woods said.

A New York City tradition since 1976, this year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will present thousands of shells alongside a variety of effects.

"New York City has gone above and beyond to make sure that New Yorkers are able to safely view the spectacular Macy’s fireworks this year," said Noreen Doyle, president and CEO of Hudson River Park Trust.

What time are fireworks on 4th of July?

"Summer's greatest event is almost here! Join us live Thursday, July 4 at 8pm ET," their website says.

Where to see the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

Entry points in NYC that are open to the public include:

Christopher Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street and Washington Street

West 12th Street and Washington Street

West 29th Street and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street and 11th Avenue

Where not to watch the Macy's fireworks

The following NYC locations are not recommended for viewing based on the event's website.

West Street between West Houston and Leroy Streets

West Street between West 14th and West 26th Streets

West Street between West 33rd and West 34th Streets

West Street between West 40th and West 46th Streets

The High Line

The Battery

Who is performing at Macy's fireworks 2024?

Amber Mark

Brandy Clark

Lainey Wilson

Luis Fonsi

Mickey Guyton

The War and Treaty

Are fireworks legal in NY?

In New York state, only sparkling devices (also known as sparklers) are legal for customer use, but not in NYC or on Long Island, where they are illegal.

Sparklers are also illegal in the following counties: Albany, Columbia, Erie, Orange (prohibited in the Cities of Middletown and Newburgh only), Schenectady, Warren and Westchester.

Fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, spinners, and aerial devices, are illegal statewide.

Even fireworks purchased legally in Pennsylvania cannot be transported to New York or used in the state.

If you violate any of the rules, you could be charged with a felony or misdemeanor, according to the Law Offices of Stephen Bilkins and associates.

The NYPD stated you can be fined up to $1,000 for illegally selling and possessing fireworks.

Under New York Penal Code § 270.00, you will be charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks if you possess, explode, sell or furnish fireworks.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024 show will launch from the Hudson River in NYC for the first time in 10 years, which means parts of NJ will also have a view.

"Excited to announce that — for the first time in over a decade — New Jersey will have a front row seat to @Macys Annual Fourth of July Fireworks!" NJ Gov. Phil Murphy posted to X.

Fireworks show in New Jersey

Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken

Elysian Park in Hoboken

Stevens Park in Hoboken

Pier A Park in Hoboken

Fourth of July events near me

Looking to see fireworks this summer in CT?

Fireworks near me tonight

Looking to see fireworks on July 4th on Long Island?

Fireworks show near me

