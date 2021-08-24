Heat wave starting in New York City region

article

Forecasters expect a heatwave to descend on parts of New Jersey and New York through Friday. Expect a lot of humidity, which will make the real-feel temperatures feel even worse.

The hot weather could also bring air quality alerts because of the possibility of an increased presence of ground-level pollutants in the air.

Temperatures in Newark could top 90 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Friday highs in Newark could be just shy of 90 degrees. Similar temperatures are predicted for Trenton.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from Tuesday at noon until 8 p.m. on Wednesday for Essex County, Union County, and Hudson County.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The National Weather Service is warning that there is an excessive heat risk on Thursday for much of central and southern New Jersey with an elevated threat for areas bordering Pennslyvania in central and southern New Jersey. That means that heat exhaustion is likely with prolonged exposure and heat stroke is possible.

This could be the second heatwave of the month. Earlier in August, extremely high temperatures pushed the heat index into the triple-digits for several days.

New York City officials and Con Edison management had urged customers to conserve energy to help avoid blackouts. There were no widespread outages during that prior heat event. There have been warnings about power consumption issued ahead of this week's heatwave.

New York Weather Resources

Follow the FOX 5 NY Weather Team on Twitter