Dangerously hot weather expected in New York area

Dangerously hot weather is coming to the New York metropolitan area this week. Forecasters are expecting a heat wave to descend on parts of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut from Wednesday through Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued several alerts, including Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS said.

What Is an Excessive Heat Warning?

NWS issues an Excessive Heat Warning when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make conditions feel like 105 degrees or higher.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening," NWS said. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear light-weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water."

New Jersey

The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect on both Wednesday and Thursday for several counties in New Jersey (the exact times vary by county).

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 are expected on Wednesday and heat index values up to 108 are expected on Thursday, according to NWS.

These are the counties under the Excessive Heat Warning: Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Union, Hudson, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Burlington, Ocean, Somerset, and Monmouth.

New York

A Heat Advisory is in effect on Wednesday and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect on Thursday for New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley

"For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected," NWS said. "For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 expected."

New York state's Environmental Conservation Department and Health Department have issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for New York City for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

"Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog," officials said. "Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast."

Connecticut

A Heat Advisory is in effect on Wednesday and Thursday for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties in Connecticut. Heat index values up to 102 are expected on Wednesday and heat index values up to 105 are expected on Thursday.

Heat Alert for Wednesday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 12.

Weather Resources

Follow the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter