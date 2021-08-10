Dangerously hot weather expected in New York area

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
9
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Orange County, Putnam County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County, Warren County

Dangerously hot weather expected in New York area

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

Tristate heat wave coming

Nick Gregory says get ready for some dangerously hot weather starting Wednesday and lasting possibly through Saturday.

NEW YORK - Dangerously hot weather is coming to the New York metropolitan area this week. Forecasters are expecting a heat wave to descend on parts of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut from Wednesday through Saturday. 

The National Weather Service has issued several alerts, including Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS said. 

What Is an Excessive Heat Warning?

NWS issues an Excessive Heat Warning when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make conditions feel like 105 degrees or higher. 

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening," NWS said. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear light-weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water."

New Jersey

The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect on both Wednesday and Thursday for several counties in New Jersey (the exact times vary by county).

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 are expected on Wednesday and heat index values up to 108 are expected on Thursday, according to NWS. 

These are the counties under the Excessive Heat Warning: Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Union, Hudson, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Burlington, Ocean, Somerset, and Monmouth.

New York

A Heat Advisory is in effect on Wednesday and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect on Thursday for New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley

"For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected," NWS said. "For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 expected."

New York state's Environmental Conservation Department and Health Department have issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for New York City for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

"Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog," officials said. "Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast."

Connecticut

A Heat Advisory is in effect on Wednesday and Thursday for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties in Connecticut. Heat index values up to 102 are expected on Wednesday and heat index values up to 105 are expected on Thursday.

Heat Alert for Wednesday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 12. 

Weather Resources

Follow the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter