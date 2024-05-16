NYC subway rescue: Officers save man who fell onto train tracks l VIDEO

Two NYPD officers rescued a man earlier this week who fell onto NYC subway tracks after suffering a medical episode.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening at the Third Avenue–149th Street station in the Bronx.

Photo credit: NYPD

According to police, the man suffered a medical episode before collapsing and falling onto the tracks, landing just inches from the third rail.

As the train approached, police said the officers managed to pull the man to safety with the help of several bystanders.

The officers attended to him until an EMS crew arrived.

Back in February, the NYPD released body-cam footage of two officers rescuing another man who fell onto the subway tracks and hit his head.

Video showed one of the officers jumping onto the track bed while the other lifted him. They also had a bystander assist and wave to any oncoming trains entering the station to stop.

Police officers spotted the man on the tracks at the 181st Street subway station in Washington Heights. The man was sent to Harlem Hospital for evaluation.