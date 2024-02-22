NYPD officers rescue man from subway tracks in Washington Heights: Watch

The NYPD released body-cam footage of two officers rescuing a man who fell onto the subway tracks and hit his head on Sunday.

Video shows one of the officers jumping onto the track bed while the other lifted him. They also had a bystander assist and wave to any oncoming trains entering the station to stop.

Police officers spotted the man on the tracks in the morning at the 181st Street subway station on the A train in Washington Heights.

The man was sent to Harlem Hospital for evaluation.