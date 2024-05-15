Good Day's 'Best of the Boroughs': See the full winners list for each NYC region
NEW YORK CITY - The results are in, and the winners have been revealed!
Good Day New York asked viewers to vote for their favorite spots for bagels, sandwiches, dessert, pizza and burgers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island.
Afterr receiving thousands of votes, the GDNY team announced winners for the bagels, sandwiches and desserts contests. Here are the winners:
Bagels (Monday)
Manhattan: Zucker's Bagels
Queens: Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company
Brooklyn: Brooklyn Bagel
Bronx: Bagel Corner
Staten Island: Not Just Bagels
Sandwiches (Tuesday)
Staten Island: Royal Crown Bakery
Featured sandwiches:
- Chicken cutlet with mozzarella and roasted peppers
- Traditional Italian
- Fried eggplant mozzarella with sautéed broccoli rabe
Manhattan: Jacob's Pickles
Featured sandwiches:
- Fried chicken sandwich on a biscuit
- Honey chicken and pickles
- Southern BLT
Bronx: G & R Deli
Featured sandwiches:
- The Bronx Godfather
Queens: Cherry Valley Deli & Grill / Pardon My Sub (Tie)
Cherry Valley Deli & Grill featured items:
- The NYPD
- The Citi Field
Pardon My Sub featured items:
- For Real
- The Pardon
- The Lucky Junior
Brooklyn: Lioni's Italian Heroes
Featured sandwiches:
- The P1 (The Rosanna Scotto)
- Traditional Italian
Desserts (Wednesday)
Staten Island: Beans and Leaves
Featured desserts:
- Captain crunch waffle
- Fruity pebble treat waffle
- Cookies and cream waffle
Bronx: Lloyd's Carrot Cake
Featured desserts:
- Carrot cake
- Red velvet cake
- Chocolate layer cake
Brooklyn: Brooklyn Cupcake
Featured desserts:
- Tres leches cupcake
- Rainbow cookie cupcake
- Also feature puddings and flans
Manhattan: Ferrara Bakery
Featured desserts:
- Holy cannoli
- Tiramisu
- Sfogliatella
Queens: Café Renis
Featured desserts:
- Butter cookies
- Apple crumb cake
