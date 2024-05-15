Good Day's 'Best of the Boroughs': See the full winners list for each NYC region

The results are in, and the winners have been revealed!

***WATCH LIVE above for the reveal of NYC's best burgers and pizza (9 a.m. Thursday & Friday on GDNY)

Good Day New York asked viewers to vote for their favorite spots for bagels, sandwiches, dessert, pizza and burgers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island.

Afterr receiving thousands of votes, the GDNY team announced winners for the bagels, sandwiches and desserts contests. Here are the winners:

Manhattan: Zucker's Bagels

Queens: Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company

Brooklyn: Brooklyn Bagel

Bronx: Bagel Corner

Staten Island: Not Just Bagels

Staten Island: Royal Crown Bakery

Featured sandwiches:

Chicken cutlet with mozzarella and roasted peppers

Traditional Italian

Fried eggplant mozzarella with sautéed broccoli rabe

Manhattan: Jacob's Pickles

Featured sandwiches:

Fried chicken sandwich on a biscuit

Honey chicken and pickles

Southern BLT

Bronx: G & R Deli

Featured sandwiches:

The Bronx Godfather

Queens: Cherry Valley Deli & Grill / Pardon My Sub (Tie)

Cherry Valley Deli & Grill featured items:

The NYPD

The Citi Field

Pardon My Sub featured items:

For Real

The Pardon

The Lucky Junior

Brooklyn: Lioni's Italian Heroes

Featured sandwiches:

The P1 (The Rosanna Scotto)

Traditional Italian

Staten Island: Beans and Leaves

Featured desserts:

Captain crunch waffle

Fruity pebble treat waffle

Cookies and cream waffle

Bronx: Lloyd's Carrot Cake

Featured desserts:

Carrot cake

Red velvet cake

Chocolate layer cake

Brooklyn: Brooklyn Cupcake

Featured desserts:

Tres leches cupcake

Rainbow cookie cupcake

Also feature puddings and flans

Manhattan: Ferrara Bakery

Featured desserts:

Holy cannoli

Tiramisu

Sfogliatella

Queens: Café Renis

Featured desserts:

Butter cookies

Apple crumb cake

