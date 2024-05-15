Expand / Collapse search

Good Day's 'Best of the Boroughs': See the full winners list for each NYC region

Updated  May 15, 2024 1:00pm EDT
Food and Drink
NEW YORK CITY - The results are in, and the winners have been revealed!

***WATCH LIVE above for the reveal of NYC's best burgers and pizza (9 a.m. Thursday & Friday on GDNY)

Good Day New York asked viewers to vote for their favorite spots for bagels, sandwiches, dessert, pizza and burgers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island.

Afterr receiving thousands of votes, the GDNY team announced winners for the bagels, sandwiches and desserts contests. Here are the winners:

Bagels (Monday)

Manhattan: Zucker's Bagels

Queens: Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company

Brooklyn: Brooklyn Bagel

Bronx: Bagel Corner

Staten Island: Not Just Bagels

Sandwiches (Tuesday)

Staten Island: Royal Crown Bakery

Featured sandwiches:

  • Chicken cutlet with mozzarella and roasted peppers
  • Traditional Italian
  • Fried eggplant mozzarella with sautéed broccoli rabe

Manhattan: Jacob's Pickles

Featured sandwiches:

  • Fried chicken sandwich on a biscuit
  • Honey chicken and pickles
  • Southern BLT

Bronx: G & R Deli

Featured sandwiches:

  • The Bronx Godfather

Queens: Cherry Valley Deli & Grill / Pardon My Sub (Tie)

Cherry Valley Deli & Grill featured items:

  • The NYPD
  • The Citi Field

Pardon My Sub featured items:

  • For Real
  • The Pardon
  • The Lucky Junior

Brooklyn: Lioni's Italian Heroes

Featured sandwiches:

  • The P1 (The Rosanna Scotto)
  • Traditional Italian

Desserts (Wednesday)

Staten Island: Beans and Leaves

Featured desserts:

  • Captain crunch waffle
  • Fruity pebble treat waffle
  • Cookies and cream waffle

Bronx: Lloyd's Carrot Cake

Featured desserts:

  • Carrot cake
  • Red velvet cake
  • Chocolate layer cake

Brooklyn: Brooklyn Cupcake

Featured desserts:

  • Tres leches cupcake
  • Rainbow cookie cupcake
  • Also feature puddings and flans

Manhattan: Ferrara Bakery

Featured desserts:

  • Holy cannoli
  • Tiramisu
  • Sfogliatella

Queens: Café Renis

Featured desserts:

  • Butter cookies
  • Apple crumb cake

What is the best of the best in all five boroughs for burgers and pizza? Tune into GDNY through Friday to find out the rest of the winners and see them on-air with Curt and Rosanna.