The Fox 5 Weather blog

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

Mike Woods has your weather forecast.

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Wednesday: Mainly sunny skies, lighter winds. High:  77.  Wednesday night:  Partly cloudy skies with seasonal temps.  Low:   65

Thursday:    A mixed sky with a slilght chance of a shower.   82/65

Friday:        Broken clouds, seasonable temperatures. 76/62

Saturday:    Mainly sunny, nice and warm. 81/65

Sunday:    Mostly sunny, very nice.  75/65

Monday:    Partly cloudy, a touch cooler. 74/61

Tuesday:    Mainly sunny, plenty warm.  80/63
 

