The Fox 5 Weather blog

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Wednesday: Mainly sunny skies, lighter winds. High: 77. Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies with seasonal temps. Low: 65
Thursday: A mixed sky with a slilght chance of a shower. 82/65
Friday: Broken clouds, seasonable temperatures. 76/62
Saturday: Mainly sunny, nice and warm. 81/65
Sunday: Mostly sunny, very nice. 75/65
Monday: Partly cloudy, a touch cooler. 74/61
Tuesday: Mainly sunny, plenty warm. 80/63
