The Fox 5 Weather blog

Wednesday: Mainly sunny skies, lighter winds. High: 77. Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies with seasonal temps. Low: 65

Thursday: A mixed sky with a slilght chance of a shower. 82/65

Friday: Broken clouds, seasonable temperatures. 76/62

Saturday: Mainly sunny, nice and warm. 81/65

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very nice. 75/65

Monday: Partly cloudy, a touch cooler. 74/61

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, plenty warm. 80/63



Advertisement

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd