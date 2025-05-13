Diddy trial live updates: Cassie to testify about alleged abuse

The Brief Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie, could take the stand Tuesday morning in the federal trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs. Cassie is expected to detail years of alleged abuse, including rape and beatings, which she first outlined in a 2023 lawsuit that helped spark the federal investigation. Her testimony follows Monday’s accounts from hotel security guard Israel Florez, who told jurors he saw Diddy with a "devilish stare" after allegedly attacking Cassie, and Daniel Phillips, who testified he was paid in 2013 to have sex with Cassie—expecting a bachelorette party gig but instead finding her in red lingerie as Diddy watched and masturbated.



Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage for Jet Expand

Cassie, who is now pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, claims Diddy pulled her into a drug-fueled, controlling relationship after signing her to his label at age 19, when he was 37.

A key piece of evidence already shown to jurors is a 2016 surveillance video that appears to show Diddy assaulting Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.

Diddy, now 55, has pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys argue that while he may have been violent, the relationship was consensual and not criminal.

Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday with the cross examination of Daniel Phillip, a male stripper who says he was hired by Combs and his girlfriend.

A defense lawyer said he expects to question the witness, Daniel Phillip, for about an hour.

Here are the live updates: 9:59 a.m.

Jury enters courtroom, testimony has resumed

"Welcome back members of the jury," Judge Arun Subramanian told jurors.

9:45 a.m.

Judge decides on sexually explicit material in the trial

Judge Arun Subramanian says he’s likely to approve media requests to view videos described as pornographic, which will be shown to the jury. He’s giving both sides another day to submit arguments, aiming to balance privacy with public access to the trial.

FILE - Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Cassie Ventura, better known as Cassie, is an R&B singer, model, dancer, and actress who broke into the industry in 2005.

She is considered to be a key prosecution witness in the Diddy trial.

She’s best known for her hit songs "Me & U" and "Long Way 2 Go." Music producer Ryan Leslie discovered her, working alongside industry executive Tommy Mottola.

Cassie was in an on-and-off relationship with music mogul Diddy from 2007 to 2018.

On November 16, 2023, she filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of years of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking. The suit was filed in Manhattan federal court under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows survivors of sexual abuse to sue even after the statute of limitations has passed. Cassie alleged the abuse began when the relationship started and included a 2018 rape and repeated incidents of domestic violence.

Diddy’s lawyer denied the claims, but just a day after the lawsuit was filed, both sides said they had reached a settlement, though the terms were not made public.

In May 2024, CNN released hotel surveillance video from 2016 showing Diddy attacking Cassie — grabbing, punching, and kicking her in a hallway. After the video surfaced, Diddy issued a public apology, admitting to the incident.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 21: Sunny Fine, Alex Fine and Cassie Fine attend Preakness 147 in the 1/ST Chalet hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST)

Cassie and Diddy officially ended their relationship around 2018. The following year, she married her personal trainer, Alex Fine, in September 2019. The couple has two daughters, born in December 2019 and March 2021. On February 19, 2025, Cassie and Fine announced that they’re expecting their third child.

Testimony in the trial began Monday after jury selection and opening statements. Federal prosecutors told jurors that for nearly 20 years, Diddy used his music empire to run a racketeering operation that forced women into sex and turned violent when they refused.

Diddy, dressed in a light gray sweater with mostly gray hair, entered the courtroom, hugged his lawyers, and gave a thumbs-up to supporters seated behind him. Outside, a line stretched down the block, while his mother and some of his children were escorted past the crowd into the building. Jurors were shown 2016 surveillance footage of Diddy attacking Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel—evidence prosecutors say is central to their case.

On Monday, prosecutors called their first witness, Israel Florez, a former security officer at a Los Angeles hotel, to testify about the night in March 2016 when he witnessed Diddy assault Cassie.

Florez’s testimony helped introduce hotel surveillance footage that prosecutors say shows the attack—footage they argue is more complete than the edited version previously aired by CNN.

Defense attorneys had tried, unsuccessfully, to keep the video out of the trial. On the stand, Florez described finding Diddy in a towel with a blank, "devilish" stare after responding to a call about a woman in distress.

He said Cassie tried to leave, but Combs told her, "You’re not going to leave." After she walked out, Florez said Diddy tried to hand him a stack of cash and told him, "Don’t tell nobody." Florez refused the money and told him to go back to his room.

On Monday, Daniel Phillips testified that in 2013, he was paid to have sex with Cassie Ventura while Diddy watched and masturbated.

Phillips said he was hired under the impression he’d be performing at a bachelorette party, but arrived to find Cassie in red lingerie.

He described multiple sexual encounters allegedly orchestrated by Diddy, who tried to hide his identity but was recognizable by his voice.

Phillips also said he witnessed Diddy assault Cassie and feared for his own safety.

What are Diddy's lawyers saying?

Diddy's lawyer Teny Geragos said during her opening, the trial of Diddy is a misguided overreach by prosecutors, who are trying to turn consenting sex between adults into a prostitution and sex trafficking case.

"Sean Combs is a complicated man. But this is not a complicated case. This case is about love, jealousy, infidelity and money," Geragos told the eight men and four women on the jury.

"There has been a tremendous amount of noise around this case over the past year. It is time to cancel that noise," she added, noting the intense public attention the case has received.

‘What did Diddy do?’

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing serious charges that include sexual assault, sex trafficking, drugging, coercion, and racketeering. These allegations span across multiple civil and criminal lawsuits, with some plaintiffs claiming that Diddy used his wealth and power to exploit and abuse vulnerable individuals.

The charges stem from various accusations, including participation in "Freak Off" parties, where victims were allegedly drugged and coerced into sex acts. Combs has been accused of multiple counts of abuse, trafficking, and obstruction of justice.