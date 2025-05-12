The Brief Al B. Sure! joined Good Day New York on Friday to discuss his upcoming tell-all book, "Do You Believe Me Now?" In the book, the singer-songwriter exposes shocking allegations about the music industry, as well as Sean "Diddy" Combs. The record producer also discussed the circumstances surrounding the death of Kim Porter.



Singer-songwriter and record producer Al B. Sure! joined Good Day New York on Friday to discuss his upcoming tell-all book – "Do You Believe Me Now?" – where he's exposing shocking allegations about the music industry and recording artist, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

‘Absolutely not’

In the book, the R&B legend talks about his near-death health emergency, ties to Combs and romance with the late Kim Porter. When Rosanna Scotto asked if he believed Porter died from pneumonia, Al B. Sure! responded immediately – "Absolutely not." He described his reasoning:

"She was in the best of health," he said. "We just saw each other prior to her passing. We were actually celebrating our son's new Netflix Christmas special, and she was doing just fine. In fact, we were all at the event together at Netflix in the lobby. Sean, myself, the children, all having a great time, and I'm, you know, grabbing Sean like, well, and she's in the back going, stop, you know, so it was, it was a really festive, festive opportunity just for all of us to be together."

Who is Kim Porter?

The model, actress and former assistant dated Diddy for 13 years in an on-again, off-again relationship that ended when she died in 2018 at the age of 47.

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter during The Sean John Party at Lobby at Lobby in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

Porter and Diddy have three children together – 17-year-old twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila, and son, Christian Combs, 26. Porter also has a son, actor-singer Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

‘I believe this to be the case’

Meanwhile, after surviving a coma and liver transplant, he's an advocate pushing for real healthcare change. But when discussing his own experience, the R&B singer believes Diddy, or people affiliated with him, did "something to you that caused you to have multi-organ failure."

"I believe this to be the case, yes. Absolutely. Wow, my first time saying," he said.