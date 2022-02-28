NY mask mandates: When and where you still need to wear a mask across NYC region

With new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying most Americans can now safely take a break from wearing masks, including students in schools, local officials are making changes to vaccine and mask mandates.

Here is what you need to know in different areas of the New York City region.

NY mask mandate

NEW YORK STATE: Statewide indoor business mask or vaccine requirements were lifted as of Thursday, Feb. 10.

The statewide school masking requirement will be lifted by Wednesday, March 2.

Masks are still required in some places, including public transit, homeless shelters, jails and prisons, adult care facilities, and healthcare settings.

NYC mask mandate

NEW YORK CITY: New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he's considering lifting vaccine mandates on restaurants, bars, and theaters on Monday, March 7 if infections and hospitalizations continue their downward trend.

Adams also said that the city plans to remove its indoor mask mandate for public school students on Monday, March 7, with a final decision coming on Friday, March 4.

NJ mask mandate

NEW JERSEY: Gov. Phil Murphy will lift the statewide mask mandate for schools on Monday, Mar. 7. The Archdiocese of Newark announced it will lift the mask mandate for its schools starting also on March 7.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka issued an executive order on Thursday, Feb. 17 relaxing the city's proof of vaccination requirement for businesses including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, and other fitness facilities. Newark still requires proof of either vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for events and gatherings of 250 people or more.

The mandatory mask-wearing requirement for all indoor public facilities is in effect through Monday, Feb. 28. Baraka says if the infections continue to fall, he will rescind most of the orders.

CT mask mandate

CONNECTICUT: The city of New Haven announced it would no longer require masks as of March 7. Statewide, there has not been a mask mandate in nearly a year.