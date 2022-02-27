NYC planning to drop vaccine mandate

article

Shortly after New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced an end to the state's school indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, March 2, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that a dramatic drop in coronavirus infections could lead to the lifting of vaccine mandates on restaurants, bars and theaters as soon as March 7.

Adams also announced that the city will remove its indoor mask mandate for public school students on Monday, March 7, with a final decision coming on Friday, March 4.

"So long as our indicators show a low level of risk and we see no surprises this week, on Monday, March 7 we will also remove the vaccination requirements for Key2NYC — meaning indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues," Adams tweeted. "We’re taking this week to give business owners the time to adapt while we monitor the numbers to ensure we are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York."

The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control released new guidance that says most Americans can safely take a break from wearing masks, including students in schools.

"That is why I feel very confident that this is the time to lift the mask requirements," Hochul said.

The CDC guidelines for other indoor spaces aren’t binding, meaning cities and institutions even in areas of low risk may set their own rules. Hochul said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks.

New York State has 2.7 million schoolchildren, including about 1 million in New York City — the nation's largest school system.

"We’ve fought a long, hard battle. And we’re winning it because of the grit and determination of everyday New Yorkers like you," Adams tweeted.

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said lifting the vaccine requirements would be a positive step for restaurants, bars, and theaters.

"We need to continue to be smart and safe, and also modify mandates as COVID risks are reduced. So this will be welcome news to many restaurants and bars, although I wouldn’t be surprised if some businesses want to voluntarily keep it in place," Rigie said in a text message to The Associated Press.

With the Associated Press.