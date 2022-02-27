NY school indoor mask mandate to end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that schools will no longer be required to enforce an indoor mask mandate beginning Wednesday.

Hochul made the announcement during a press conference Sunday, citing the latest guidelines from the CDC and New York's plummeting COVID positivity numbers.

While the statewide mandate will come to an end, local leaders and municipalities wish to continue having mask mandates, they will be able to.

NYC schools end mask requirement... outside

Last week, New York City announced that the city's schoolchildren will not be required to wear masks or face coverings when outside on school grounds. Masks are still required for all students, staff and visitors inside schools.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.