CDC tool shows pandemic guidelines in your area

A new online tool created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allows anyone to check their COVID-19 Community Level.

COVID-19 Community Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of COVID-19 cases in an area.

The guidance is not binding, so local guidelines and requirements may still apply.

In communities with a Low COVID-19 Community Level, the suggested guidance is simply to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.

In communities with a Medium COVID-19 Community Level, all of the previous guidelines still apply, but in addition, if you are at high risk for severe illness you should talk to a doctor about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

In communities with a High COVID-19 Community Level, all of the previous guidelines apply, and in addition, you should wear a mask indoors when in public.

Earlier this week, the CDC outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

While most of the country no longer need to wear masks in public places, the agency is still advising that people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.

The new recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations.

In accordance with the new guidelines, school children in New York City will not be required to wear masks or face coverings when outside on school grounds, but masks will still be required for all students, staff, and visitors inside schools.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams hinted on Wednesday that he was ready to loosen up some of the city's COVID restrictions.

"I'm not gonna get ahead of the science," Adams said. "Because I'm ready to get ahead of all of this and get ready to a level of normality."

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Saturday that the state's 7-day had dipped below 2%, with hospitalizations underneath 2,000 for the first time since November 14.

"New York State continues to lead the way in beating back COVID, but we must continue to work together to fight this virus," Governor Hochul said. "These positive trends are a result of New Yorkers' hard work and dedication to protecting one another. If you or your child haven't gotten your shot, sign up today to help us in our ongoing fight against COVID-19."

As the wave of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant continues to wane, many Americans have already begun taking off their masks as the U.S. begins to emerge from the pandemic.

State health officials are generally pleased with the new guidance and "excited with how this is being rolled out," said Dr. Marcus Plescia of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

"This is the way we need to go. I think this is taking us forward with a new direction going on in the pandemic," Plescia said. "But we’re still focusing on safety. We’re still focusing on preventing death and illness."

The CDC said the new system will be useful in predicting future surges and urged communities with wastewater surveillance systems to use that data too.

"If or when new variants emerge or the virus surges, we have more ways to protect ourselves and our communities than ever before," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.