Adams hints that NYC vax mandate could be ending soon

Mayor Eric Adams hinted on Wednesday that he was ready to loosen up some of the city's COVID restrictions.

The rules have been in place since last year, under former Mayor Bill de Blasio. Adams has kept the Key to NYC rules going for his first six weeks in office but hinted for the first time that they could be gone for good during a press conference.

"I can't wait to get it done," Adams said.

While Adams did not give an exact timeline, he said he anticipates the changes will be coming within the next few weeks.

"I'm not gonna get ahead of the science," Adams said. "Because I'm ready to get ahead of all of this and get ready to a level of normality."

Doctors and health experts acknowledge that we are close to entering the endemic phase of the virus, but caution that we cannot let our guards down too quickly.

With New York being one of the most vaccinated states in the nation, lifting restrictions may ultimately come sooner than you think.

