2024 election update: Trump heads to Atlanta, Harris in Michigan, latest polls | Oct. 28

Former president Donald Trump is headed to Altanta on Monday after rallying at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.

The event at Madison Square Garden featured both prominent and controversial moments, with speakers and supporters filling the arena hours before Trump’s late arrival.

Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, is making several campaign stops in Michigan, including a rally with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 8 days from today.

‘Harris lead in VA’: Harris has 6-point edge on Trump in Virginia in (Oct. 26) Harris has 6-point edge on Trump in Virginia in Washington Post SCHAR pol l

'Harris and Trump Deadlocked’: Final Times/Siena National poll finds the two candidates tied at 48 to 48 (Oct. 23)

‘Trump Takes Narrow Lead Over Harris’: In the closing weeks of the race, Trump opened a narrow lead in (Oct. 23) In the closing weeks of the race, Trump opened a narrow lead in Wall Street Journal poll

'Trump closes in': Trump also leads Harris by two points, 51% to 49%, nationally among likely voters in HarrisX/Forbes Poll (Oct. 23)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee is making several campaign stops in Michigan, including a rally with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at The Alan Horwitz "Sixth Man" Center on October 27, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With less than 2 weeks until Election Day, Harris is campaigni Expand

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee plans to hold a rally in Atlanta.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in New York City with a guest list of speakers t Expand

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Local elections spotlight

Mondaire Jones and Rep. Mike Lawler during the Congressional District 17 election debate hosted by News 12 and moderated by Reporter Tara Rosenblum on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Yonkers, N.Y.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, a first-term Republican, is locked in a competitive reelection bid against Democratic former U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones for his congressional seat in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Lawler represents New York's newly drawn 17th congressional district, a suburban area north of the city that encompasses parts of Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Home to quaint artistic enclaves and the Clintons, Democrats outnumber Republicans by 75,000 in the district, yet the race is widely considered a toss-up.

Election Resources