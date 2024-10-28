Trump rally at MSG: Prominent highlights, controversial moments and more

Former President Donald Trump returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday night to make his final campaign pitch with just over a week until Election Day.

The event at Madison Square Garden featured both prominent and controversial moments, with speakers and supporters filling the arena hours before Trump’s late arrival.

Controversial comments target Kamala Harris, others

The rally sparked criticism as several of Trump’s allies made racially charged remarks targeting Vice President Kamala Harris and key voter groups.

WATCH: Trump hosts rally at MSG

A stand-up comedian’s comments about Puerto Rico and diverse communities drew immediate backlash from the Harris campaign, which seeks support among Puerto Rican voters in swing states.

"I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico," said comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, whose comment was swiftly condemned by Harris’ campaign as it competes with Trump to win Puerto Rican communities in Pennsylvania and other swing states.

Businessman Grant Cardone and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson also attacked Harris with personal insults. Trump’s friend David Rem labeled her "the Antichrist," while others made derogatory references to Harris’s Jamaican and Indian heritage.

Trump’s campaign adds new tax credit proposal for family caregivers

Trump also introduced a new tax proposal targeting older adults and blue-collar workers: a tax credit for family caregivers. This adds to his existing list of tax cut promises, which include ending taxes on Social Security benefits, tips, and overtime pay.

The proposal follows Harris’s recent focus on the "sandwich generation" — adults caring for both aging parents and children. Harris has proposed federal funding to support home care costs for older Americans.

Trump also reiterated his familiar stances on foreign policy and immigration, calling for the death penalty for any migrant who kills a U.S. citizen and stating that on his first day in office, "The migrant invasion of our country ends."

Familiar faces, amped-up energy from Trump’s allies

Sunday’s rally brought a mix of nostalgia and spectacle, with familiar figures like House Speaker Mike Johnson and former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan taking the stage to energize the crowd. Speakers delivered impassioned remarks, stoking the excitement of Trump supporters gathered at Madison Square Garden.

Hogan, reviving his wrestling persona, made a dramatic entrance, sporting a red, orange, and yellow feathered boa as he took to the stage. He spat on the ground, waved an American flag, flexed his muscles for the cheering crowd, and declared in his characteristic raspy voice, "Trump is the only man that can fix this country today."

His performance drew loud cheers and set a bold, theatrical tone, reinforcing the rally's celebratory atmosphere.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.