Trump vs. Harris: Latest polls show who's winning the race for president

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a close race with Election Day 2024 just under a week away.

JUMP TO: POLLS TODAY l SWING STATES l PREDICTIONS

***Click each headline to jump to the designated topic.

Featured article

Several polls released Sunday reflect that the presidential candidates are locked in a tight race, although other polls from ABC and CBS give Harris a slight edge over Trump, but a new poll on Monday from TIPP insights has Trump and Harris tied at 48%.

Here’s where the candidates stand in the polls as of Monday.

TIPP Insights

A new poll on Monday from TPP Insights has Kamala Harris and Donald Trump tied at 48%, with a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points. Results for the poll were collected from an online survey of 1,288 likely voters from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27.

CBS/YouGov

CBS/YouGov released a poll on Sunday showing Harris leading Trump 50% to 49% with a margin of 2.6 percentage points. A survey of 2,161 registered voters was conducted between Oct. 23 through Oct. 25, according to data from the political polling website 270toWin.

ABC News/Ipsos

Harris has a slight lead over Trump 51% to 47% among registered voters in a poll from ABC News/Ipsos released Sunday. The poll, conducted between Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, surveyed 2,808 adults, including 2,392 registered voters and 1,913 likely voters. The poll had a margin of sampling error of 2 percentage points.

Emerson College

Harris and Trump are tied at 49% with a margin of 3 percentage points in a poll from Emerson College released on Oct. 26. The survey consisted of 1,000 likely voters and was conducted from October 23-24, 2024.

Meanwhile, seven key swing states could decide this year’s presidential race and here’s where the polls stand in these key states.

Featured article

Arizona

In Arizona, Trump leads Harris 48% to 47% in a poll released on Oct. 27, according to 270toWin .

Georgia

A poll released on Oct. 27 shows Trump also leads Harris 48% to 47%.

Michigan

Harris leads Trump by a razor-thin margin in Michigan at 47.8% to 47 in a recent poll from Oct. 27, according to 270toWin .

Nevada

In Nevada, Trump and Harris are in a tight race with the Republican presidential candidate up by less than one percentage point, 48% to 47.7%, in a poll from Oct. 25.

North Carolina

Polls show Trump has a slight advantage over Harris 49% to 47.9% in a poll released on Oct. 25.

Pennsylvania

In an Oct. 25 poll, Trump is leading Harris 48.1% to 47.7% in Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin

Harris has a small lead over Trump, 48.1% to 47.7%, in a new poll released Monday, Oct. 28.

Who are political experts predicting will win? And what do bettors say?

Click HERE for more information.

When do polls close on Election Day?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.