Inauguration Day 2021: Biden, Harris set for historic swearing-in
President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in Wednesday is as the 46th president of the United States at perhaps the most difficult starting point for a president in the country’s history.
Biden pays tribute to pandemic victims in National Mall ceremony
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spoke at a ceremony on the National Mall paying tribute to the more than 400,000 U.S. victims of the pandemic.
Biden, Harris honor COVID-19 victims at Lincoln Memorial on eve of Inauguration Day 2021
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris kicked off inaugural events in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday with a lighting ceremony to honor the more than 400,000 Americans killed by the coronavirus.
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor at inauguration
It will be a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.