Kamala Harris appearing on SNL tonight, AP sources say

The Brief Kamala Harris could make an unannounced detour to New York to appear on "Saturday Night Live" ahead of Election Day. Both Harris and Trump are intensifying campaign efforts, focusing on swing states like North Carolina, Virginia, and Michigan. Harris will also appear in a two-minute TV spot during NFL games, while Trump plans more rallies, including one in Pennsylvania.



Kamala Harris is making an unannounced trip to New York to appear on "Saturday Night Live," according to The Associated Press.

The AP said three anonymous people familiar with Harris’ plans confirmed she was flying to New York and would make an appearance on the late-night comedy show.

Earlier in the day, Harris was campaigning in Charlotte, North Carolina and was scheduled to head to Detroit. But once the aircraft was in the air, aides said it was actually heading to New York.

RELATED: Harris or Trump? Who's winning the presidential election with 3 days to go

It is the final SNL episode before Election Day on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump was out campaigning this weekend as well.

Trump spent his Saturday also at a rally in North Carolina, outside Charlotte. He later headed to Virginia.

On Sunday, Harris will make another national TV appearance with a two-minute spot during NFL games on CBS and FOX, including the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions, two swing state teams. It shows Harris interacting with people during the campaign and talking directly to viewers.

Former President Donald Trump appeared on SNL in 2015.

Trump, Harris enter final campaign stretch before Election Day

Harris and Trump are crisscrossing the country to rally voters in the states that matter most. They’re trying — with varying degrees of success — to stay focused on a clear and concise closing message. Harris and Trump are crisscrossing the country to rally voters in the states that matter most. They’re trying — with varying degrees of success — to stay focused on a clear and concise closing message.

RELATED: Here's a list of historic firsts if Trump, Harris wins presidential election 2024

Trump is expected to campaign in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Harris is expected to campaign in Michigan on Sunday.

At this late stage in the campaign, every day matters. And while few voters might change their minds this late in a typical election, there is a sense that what happens in these final days could shift votes.