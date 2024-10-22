2024 election update: Trump rally, upcoming Harris town hall, latest polls, news | Oct. 22

With Election Day exactly two weeks away, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to try and sway undecided voters on the campaign trail.

Harris continues to maintain an edge nationally, but polls show Trump ahead in several swing states that will decide the election. All the polls are extremely close and within the margin of error.

In the meantime, the candidates have hit the campaign trail in those strategic battleground states. The former president made three North Carolina stops Monday, including a visit to see storm damage in Asheville. Harris, meanwhile, was out to win over suburban voters in key Midwestern battleground states and teamed up with Republican Liz Cheney.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 14 days from today.

New York - JUNE 27, 2023 - A single voter is seen using a Voting booths at the 9th District inside PS175 in Harlem. The election, which features contests in almost all of the City Council districts, has so far attracted about 44,600 voters who've cas Expand

Reuters/Ipsos poll: Harris held a marginal 46% to 43% lead over Trump, with a glum electorate saying the country is on the wrong track, a new (Oct. 22) Harris held a marginal 46% to 43% lead over Trump, with a glum electorate saying the country is on the wrong track, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

AP-NORC poll: V oters remain largely divided over whether they prefer Trump or Harris to handle key economic issues, although Harris earns slightly better marks on elements such as taxes for the middle class, according to a new (Oct. 21) oters remain largely divided over whether they prefer Trump or Harris to handle key economic issues, although Harris earns slightly better marks on elements such as taxes for the middle class, according to a new poll

USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll: Harris has a sweeping lead over Trump − among voters who have already cast their ballots, that is. A (Oct. 21) Harris has a sweeping lead over Trump − among voters who have already cast their ballots, that is. A poll shows her leading the former president by 63%-34%, close to 2-1, among those who have already voted.

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee has no public campaign events set for today, but is slated to return to Pennsylvania for a CNN town hall in Delaware County, which will air on Wednesday night. On : The Democratic nominee has no public campaign events set for today, but is slated to return to Pennsylvania for a CNN town hall in Delaware County, which will air on Wednesday night. On Monday , Harris spent the day in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, campaigning with former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

ROYAL OAK, MI - October 21: Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, speaks at Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan on October 21, 2024. (Photo by Nic Antaya for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee is scheduled to participate in a roundtable with Latino leaders at 11 a.m. in Miami, Florida, followed by a 7 p.m. campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. On : The Republican nominee is scheduled to participate in a roundtable with Latino leaders at 11 a.m. in Miami, Florida, followed by a 7 p.m. campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. On Monday , Trump toured the devastation from Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina, October 21, 2024. (Photo by Logan CYRUS / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Expand

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, a first-term Republican, is locked in a competitive reelection bid against Democratic former U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones for his congressional seat in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Mondaire Jones and Rep. Mike Lawler during the Congressional District 17 election debate hosted by News 12 and moderated by Reporter Tara Rosenblum on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Yonkers, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Lawler represents New York's newly drawn 17th congressional district, a suburban area north of the city that encompasses parts of Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Home to quaint artistic enclaves and the Clintons, Democrats outnumber Republicans by 75,000 in the district, yet the race is widely considered a toss-up.

