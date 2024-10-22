The Brief With just two weeks before Election Day, Kamala Harris appears to be maintaining a slight edge nationally in recent polling, but Trump is ahead in several swing states. An average of 13 recent national polls shows Harris with a narrow lead over Trump (49.2% to 47.7%), according to 270toWin. As of Tuesday, Trump was ahead in five swing states, compared to Harris in two, according to an average of the latest polls.



With just two weeks to go before the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris appear to be neck-in-neck in recent polling.

Harris continues to maintain an edge nationally, but polls show Trump ahead in several swing states that will decide the election. All the polls are extremely close and within the margin of error.

In the meantime, the candidates have hit the campaign trail in those strategic battleground states. The former president and Republican nominee made three North Carolina stops Monday, including a visit to see storm damage in Asheville.

The Democratic vice president, meanwhile, was out to win over suburban voters in key Midwestern battleground states and teamed up with Republican Liz Cheney on Monday.

Harris appeared to have an edge in national polls, according to 270toWin. An average of 13 recent national polls shows Harris with a narrow lead over Trump (49.2% to 47.7%).

The latest swing state polls, which will determine the outcome of the election, appear to show Trump with a slight lead. As of Tuesday, Trump was ahead in five swing states, compared to Harris with two, according to an average of the latest polls.

Arizona

Trump leads Harris by 1.7% in Arizona from an average of six polls in the state. The latest was conducted as of Oct. 21, 270toWin says.

Georgia

Trump has the strongest lead among the swing states in Georgia, polling 48.9% compared to Harris’ 47%.

That’s among the average of seven polls, with the latest as of Oct. 22, 270toWin says.

Michigan

In Michigan, Trump appears to have a slight 0.4% lead over Harris in an average of nine polls, with the most recent as of Oct. 21, according to 270toWin.

Nevada

Harris has a 0.8% lead over Trump in Nevada polling, among an average of five conducted in the state with the latest as of Oct. 21, according to 270towin.

North Carolina

In North Carolina, Trump leads over Harris (48.1% to 47.6%) from an average of seven polls in the state, with the latest as of Oct. 21, according to 270toWin.

Pennsylvania

Trump leads Harris in Pennsylvania (47.3% to 47%) in an average of six polls, with the latest conducted on Oct. 21, 270toWin says.

Wisconsin

Harris has a 0.5% lead over Trump in Wisconsin among an average of six polls taken in the state, 270toWin says.