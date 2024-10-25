NY early voting begins: Polling locations, times, more

New York has become a critical state in the presidential and congressional races for the 2024 election, particularly with ballot propositions on the horizon. Early voting for New York residents begins in person on Saturday, which is also the deadline to register to vote.

Here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how to vote in New York.

JUMP TO: EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS | WHAT YOU NEED | IMPORTANT DEADLINES

When does early voting start in NY?

Early voting in New York begins on Oct. 26 and ends Nov. 3 two days prior to the general election.

Here are dates and times for early voting in New York:

Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 27: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents must vote at their assigned poll site.

New York City residents can find their poll site here.

All other residents should use New York State's voter lookup tool.

Registered voters in New York do not need to show ID to vote unless they did not provide identification with their registration.

First-time voters must provide identification either on or with their voter registration application. If you have not provided ID by Election Day, you may vote by affidavit ballot, but not using the poll site scanner.

Acceptable ID includes entering one of the following on your Voter Registration Application:

Driver's license number.

Non-driver's ID number.

Last four digits of your social security number.

The deadline to register to vote in New York is Oct. 26. You can register online, in person at the DMV or your local board of elections, or by mail.

Registered to vote already? You can check your registration status HERE.

Vote by mail

The deadline to register to vote in New York is Saturday Oct. 26. You can register online, in person at the DMV or your local board of elections, or by mail.

When is Election Day 2024?

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.