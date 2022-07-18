NYC weather: Storms target area before heat wave

A series of storms could hit the New York City region on Monday as an extended heatwave gets ready to start.

There were concerns that fast-moving storms could bring strong gusty winds, heavy downpours, a chance of hail, and even a chance of an isolated tornado across New Jersey, New York City, Long Island, and across New York state.

There were concerns about flash flooding during the storms.

NY Storm timing

The worst of the storms were expected between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the western part of the region seeing the storms earlier and the east seeing them later.

The National Weather Service says that the storms will be strong to severe but the intensity of the storms will depend on the timing and how organized they become.

After the storms clear out, the heat and humidity will be in the area for the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s every day for the rest of the week, causing dangerously hot conditions.