NYC heat wave expected; cooling centers open Tuesday

Forecasters are expecting severely hot weather—temperatures in the 90s—every day for the rest of the week, creating dangerous conditions in the New York City area.

"While we welcome the warm summer days, New York City is expecting dangerous heat and high humidity this week, and we encourage New Yorkers to take the necessary precautions to avoid exposure to the extreme conditions," Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a statement.

New York City cooling centers are set to open starting Tuesday. Cooling centers are air-conditioned facilities—such as libraries, community centers, and senior centers—that are open to the public during heat emergencies. Note that the cooling centers located at older adult center sites are reserved for New Yorkers 60 and older.

All cooling centers welcome service animals. Some cooling centers welcome pets, too. New York City has teamed with Petco so that New Yorkers and their pets have additional places to cool down.

Some locations of cooling centers have changed since 2021, officials said, so make sure to either check NYC.gov/beattheheat or call 311 to find one near you.

(NWS New York)

Do not underestimate the potential danger of heat, which is the top weather-related killer in the United States, according to the New York State Health Department.

"Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet annually many people suffer from the effects of extreme heat. Some individuals are at a higher risk for heat-related illness than others," the governor's office said in a release. "New Yorkers should learn the risk factors and symptoms of heat-related illness to protect themselves and those they love."

Symptoms of heat stroke include hot, dry, and red skin; a rapid pulse; rapid and shallow breathing; body temperature higher than 105 degrees; and loss of alertness, confusion, and/or loss of consciousness.

"The effects of high heat and humidity over the course of a few days create dangerous conditions that can lead to heat stress and illness," state Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said. "New Yorkers should do their best to stay indoors and stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. If you choose to exercise or have to work outside, try to do so in the early morning or evening hours when the sun is down, and temperatures are not as extreme."

