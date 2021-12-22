Pride Month 2022: Longtime LGBT couples talk making love last
To mark the start of Pride Month, Fox 5 NY is celebrating love by speaking with three LGBTQ couples—each of which has been together more than a quarter of a century—to find out what it takes to make love last.
Pride Month kicks off across NYC
New York City, the home of the 1969 Stonewall riots and the first gay pride parade in 1970 is set to celebrate Pride in 2022 with events all across the city.
Pride month: Biden calls for action in LGBTQI+ proclamation
“I will always have your back as your President,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Laverne Cox honored by Mattel with her own Barbie doll
“I hope that people can look at this Barbie and dream big like I have in my career,” the Emmy-award-winning actress and transgender activist said.
Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade continues to ban LGBTQ+ groups
Staten Island's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade still remains unwelcoming to LGBTQ+ groups. They've been banned from participating for years. And they say 2022 is no different.
Harlem's 4 West Lounge welcomes all | Black Entrepreneurs
4 West Lounge in Harlem is one of the newest additions to the New York City social scene. The Black- and gay-owned lounge has had a tremendous reception since it opened in August.
Transgender opera singer debuts new baritone voice
Lucas Bouk had been a mezzo-soprano singer before his transition, and made his professional debut as a baritone at a performance in Manhattan in August.
Trans employees at Netflix plan walkout protest despite suspended staffer's reinstatement
Netflix's co-CEO defended the company's collaboration with comedian Dave Chappelle.
Fans react to revelation that Superman's son is bisexual
Some comic book fans at Midtown Comics in Times Square said they support the new storyline for Superman's son, Jon Kent.
DC Comics announces new Superman is bisexual on National Coming Out Day
DC Comics announced on National Coming Out Day that its new Superman will be revealed as bisexual in an upcoming issue.
‘Loved and accepted just the way you are,’ Biden says on National Coming Out Day
The president released a statement to formally recognize National Coming Out Day, which began in 1988 to remember the anniversary of the second major National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.
What is 'Latinx'?
The gender-neutral term “Latinx” has emerged as an alternative to describe the Hispanic or Latino population, but a study found that just 3 percent of adults who identify as Hispanic or Latino say they use the term.
Tired of waiting for City Hall, activists install monument of trans icon in Greenwich Village park
On the morning of Aug. 24, a group of activists showed up at Christopher Park, home of the National Stonewall Monument, and put up a sculpture. They didn't have permission to do so.
GMHC co-founder reflects on 40 years of HIV epidemic
On Aug. 11, 1981, Dr. Lawrence Mass and five other men gathered in the living room of the renowned, fiery activist and playwright Larry Kramer.
BTW bar on Long Island welcomes LGBTQ clientele
A bar called BTW in Nassau County serves as a safe space that aims to be a judgment-free place for everyone to interact.
Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez 1st transgender woman vying for Miss USA
Kataluna Enriquez was the first transgender woman to win the Miss Nevada title and she could be the first to win the Miss USA title as well.
France legalizes IVF for lesbians and single women
France has approved a law that will allow single women and lesbians access to medically assisted reproduction for the first time. The National Assembly adopted the wide-ranging bioethics law in a 326–115 vote.
California bans government travel to 5 additional states due to new anti-LGBTQ+ laws
California is restricting state-funded government travel to Arkansas, Florida, Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia as a "result of new anti-LGBTQ+ legislation recently enacted in each state," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday.
On the streets and online, NYC commemorates Pride
New York City's annual LGBTQ Pride parade is virtual again this year, but demonstrators and celebrators are still making their presence felt in the city.
Some New York buildings and bridges are illuminated for Pride
Several New York state government sites are illuminated to honor Pride month and the 10th anniversary of the signing of the state's Marriage Equality Law.