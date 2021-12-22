Pride Month kicks off across NYC

New York City, the home of the 1969 Stonewall riots and the first gay pride parade in 1970 is set to celebrate Pride in 2022 with events all across the city.

What is 'Latinx'?

The gender-neutral term “Latinx” has emerged as an alternative to describe the Hispanic or Latino population, but a study found that just 3 percent of adults who identify as Hispanic or Latino say they use the term.

France legalizes IVF for lesbians and single women

France has approved a law that will allow single women and lesbians access to medically assisted reproduction for the first time. The National Assembly adopted the wide-ranging bioethics law in a 326–115 vote.