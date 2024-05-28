Pride Month 2024 in NYC: Key events and how to celebrate

June marks the beginning of Pride.

When is Pride Month 2024?

Pride Month 2024 begins on Saturday, June 1.

The month is a celebration of the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ communities. It also highlights the importance of protesting against attacks on hard-won civil rights gains.

Here's everything you need to know about Pride Month 2024.

June 1: Red Bull Culture Clash in Brooklyn

June 1: Road to Pride Bar Crawl - Chelsea Edition

June 1: Queens Night Market

June 18: Glee Dollar Bill

June 22: Road to Pride Bar Crawl - Williamsburg Edition

June 22: Teaze at Club Lambada in Brooklyn

June 24: Garden Party at Pier 76

June 28: Mets Pride Night presented by Citi

June 28: The Stonewall Jukebox - A Documentary Concert at Pier 57

June 29: Youth Pride at Pier 16 and 17

June 30: PrideFest at Greenwich Village

June 30: The March

June 30: Bliss Days

June has been an important month for the LGBTQ+ rights movement since New York City’s first pride march — then dubbed the "Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day March" — on June 28, 1970.

That event marked an act of defiance from the year before, a 1969 uprising at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. After a police raid at the gay bar, a crowd partly led by trans women of color, channeled their anger to confront authorities. It was a catalyst to what became a global movement for LGBTQ+ rights.

For more than a half-century, the annual marches have been an opportunity to demand action on specific issues, such as the AIDS epidemic and same-sex marriage, while also serving as a public celebration.

The New York City pride parade, which is officially called the NYC Pride March, began in 1970 as a civil rights demonstration, hence the term "march." Since then, it has become an annual event marking the struggle for civil rights and more.

"Over the years, its purpose has broadened to include recognition of the fight against AIDS and to remember those we have lost to illness, violence and neglect," organizers state on its website.

How Pride Month is going

These days, Pride celebrations and events can be found all over the country.

Many of the nation’s largest cities — including San Francisco, Chicago, Denver and Minneapolis — hold their main marches on the last weekend of June, while some cities host their events throughout the month or even at other times of the year.

Along with the marches, Pride organizers fill the month of June with events ranging from readings and performances to parties and street festivals.

NYC Pride, a nonprofit organization, produces several LGBTQ events in New York City during Pride Month, including the signature parade celebrating LGBTQ pride, culture, history, and more.

Ahead of NYC Pride 2024, the FBI has issued an alert, warning of foreign terrorist organizations and bad actors that are looking to target events during the celebration.

The alert mentions ISIS or the Islamic State, a terrorist group that is still active and believed to be responsible for the terror attack in Moscow in March that left over 100 people dead.

The FBI's office in Miami posted a warning to X to "bring awareness to potential threats to events and venues during Pride Month."

"Disappointing, disconcerting, and sadly not new. We get threats annually. We get threats throughout the year," said Sandra Perez, the executive director of NYC Pride.

New York City's annual Pride march draws around 50,000 marchers yearly, and the monthlong event draws as many as two million people to the city.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.