NYC Pride 2024: Street closures, route for march, events

Pride Month is coming to an end, but the NYC Pride March is finally here.

This year's theme is "reflect, empower, unite."

The event on Sunday will begin on 25th Street and 5th Avenue at noon and end at 16th Street and 7th Avenue. See the parade route here.

"We are thrilled to carry forward this spirit and determination into our 2024 season," the event's website read.

People of the Macy's float participate during the Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 in New York City. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

LGBTQ+ things to do in NYC

June 28: The Stonewall Jukebox - A Documentary Concert at Pier 57

June 29: Youth Pride at Pier 16 and 17

June 30: PrideFest at Greenwich Village

June 30: The March

June 30: Bliss Days

For a full list of events, click HERE.

NYC street closures

Here's the full list of NYC street closures for Sunday.

Formation:

5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street

West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street

West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South

7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street

Dispersal:

7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street

16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

19th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

People participate in the New York City Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/ Getty Images)

2024 Pride March Grand Marshals

Baddie Brooks , multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter

DaShawn Usher , senior director of communities of color and media at GLAAD

Eshe Ukweli , a journalist and podcaster "dedicated to showing Gen-Z that they can truly have it all"

Michelle Visage , a singer and TV personality who is an ally of the LGBTQ+ community

Miss Major , a transgender activist championing the rights of transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals

Robin Drake , a youth activist with a passion for bridging the gap between homelessness and recovery

Raquel Willis, a writer and activist known for her intersectional advocacy work

A person waves a Pride flag near The Park Avenue Viaduct lit up in rainbow colors on June 26, 2020 in New York City.(Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Pride flags fly at the Stonewall National Monument in Manhattan's West Village on June 19, 2023 in New York City. For the third time in just over a week, Pride flags have been vandalized outside the Stonewall National Mo Expand

June has been an important month for the LGBTQ+ rights movement since New York City’s first pride march — then dubbed the "Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day March" — on June 28, 1970.

That event marked an act of defiance from the year before, a 1969 uprising at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. After a police raid at the gay bar, a crowd partly led by trans women of color, channeled their anger to confront authorities. It was a catalyst to what became a global movement for LGBTQ+ rights.

Terror alert ahead of NYC Pride 2024

Ahead of New York City’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride march, organizers typically spend weeks mapping out the order of the floats, assigning placements based on factors like seniority and music volume.

This year, they’re wrestling with a question more fraught: how to plan a parade whose own participants have accused one another of war crimes and support for terrorism.

At Pride events across the U.S., internal tensions over the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza have seeped into the festivities, spurring boycotts and demonstrations at marches and exposing divisions within a movement firmly rooted in protest.

In New York, members of the Israeli consulate say they will march this year despite several other participating groups, and at least two of the parade’s four grand marshals, accusing the country of committing genocide against Palestinians.

Their usual float, festooned in rainbow-colored flowers and a Star of David, will be flanked by an added layer of private security when the march begins this Sunday.

"Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people in the LGBT community that would rather stand with the enemies, with the side that is homophobic, and not with Israel," said Itay Milner, a spokesperson for the consulate. "We’re aware of that sentiment, but we will not be scared away."

Associated Press contributed to this report.