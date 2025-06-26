2025 NYC Pride March route map, list of street closures, events

Pride 2025 is here.

This year's theme is "Rise Up: Pride in Protest." The tone this year is all about reclaiming the original spirit of protest that launched the movement, according to organizers.

What we know:

NYC Pride is rolling out a full slate of events, including PrideFest, Youth Pride, and the iconic Pride March.

With street closures and celebrations planned across the city, here’s a closer look at the march, and everything else you need to know.

2025 Pride March Map

See a map of the 2025 Pride March route below:

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC.

NYC Pride selects the Grand Marshals, "to recognize their resilience, activism and diverse contributions to uplifting the queer community and advancing LGBTQIA+ progress in New York City and beyond."

This year, former president Joe Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been named as one of the Grand Marshals. Other Grand Marshals this year include Marti Gould Cummings, DJ Lina, Elisa Crespo and Transformative Schools.

LGBTQ+ things to do in NYC

Here are some events happening across the city leading up to Pride.

June 28: Youth Pride at Pier 16 and 17 (12 p.m.)

June 29: Grandstand at General William Jenkins Worth Monument (10:30 a.m.)

June 29: The March starting at 26th St and 5th Ave | dispersing at 15th St and 7th Ave (11 a.m.)

June 29: PrideFest in Greenwich Village (11 a.m.)

June 30: John Stillwaggon as Tennessee Williams: Portrait of a Gay Icon

See nycpride.org for more on each event.

Here's the full list of NYC street closures for Sunday.

The following streets will be closed for the 2025 NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 29, at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.

Formation:

5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street

West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street

West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South

7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street

Dispersal:

7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street

16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

19th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

The backstory:

June has been an important month for the LGBTQ+ rights movement since New York City’s first pride march — then dubbed the "Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day March" — on June 28, 1970.

That event marked an act of defiance from the year before, a 1969 uprising at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. After a police raid at the gay bar, a crowd partly led by trans women of color, channeled their anger to confront authorities. It was a catalyst to what became a global movement for LGBTQ+ rights.