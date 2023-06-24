NYC Pride: Celebrations underway ahead of Sunday's march

Pride weekend is officially underway in New York City, like every year, there are events and celebrations across the five boroughs.

"I’m trans and I’m proud, and I want to be in my community," said Vee Cinder, who was at a pride event in Brooklyn on Saturday.

We met Vee Cinder at this event in Brooklyn, which was organized specifically for the youth.

"This event means a lot to me," said Senior Communications Manager at New York City Pride, David Clarke.

RELATED: NYC Pride March 2023: NYPD working 'to keep everybody safe'

New York City Pride is one of the entities across New York City committed to making Pride month inclusive. Although Pride month kicked off June 1, this weekend is the big one because it is the weekend of the annual Pride Parade.

The New York City Pride parade is a major event. Annually the event attracts tourists and locals alike. More than 100,000 people are expected to march tomorrow with millions of people watching.

This year’s Pride celebration in New York City comes amid a series of anti-gay incidents currently under investigation as possible hate crimes by the NYPD. The incidents including the removal and destruction of Pride flags at Christopher Park, which is part of the Stonewall National Monument, in Greenwich Village.

Local, state and federal law enforcement are in place this weekend. The NYPD said extra officers will work the annual parade in Manhattan.

The Pride March theme this year is strength in solidarity to overcome fear and intimidation in the LGBTQ plus community. Event organizers say strength in solidarity is truly unlimited. The 53rd annual Pride March kicks off at noon Sunday.