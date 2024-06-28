Biden in NYC for Pride: What to know about the president's trip

President Joe Biden is traveling to New York City on Friday for Pride weekend.

New Yorkers could see a bit of congestion in the morning ahead of the president's arrival to the city.

After debating former President Donald Trump in Atlanta Thursday night, Biden is headed to Greenwich Village.

The president will help to commemorate the opening of The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center.

The space memorializes the site of the 1969 Stonewall riots.

The visit is a part of a Democrat-led initiative to designate June 28 "Stonewall Day," led by NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressmen Ritchie Torres, and Dan Goldman.

The date marks the historic Stonewall Rebellion, a pivotal event and turning point in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights.

""The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center will be the first park visitor center honoring LGBTQ+ history, and I am honored to celebrate its grand opening after six years of planning," Sen. Gillibrand said.

Entry to the Stonewall National Monument will be free of charge Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of The Stonewall Rebellion.

The NYC Pride March is expected to take place this Sunday.