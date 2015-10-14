Uber to let users record audio of rides in Brazil, Mexico
Uber will allow passengers and drivers in Brazil and Mexico to record audio of their rides as it attempts to improve its safety record and image.
New Jersey seeks $640M from Uber for misclassifying workers
New Jersey is seeking more than $640 million from Uber in taxes and penalties, saying the ride-hailing company misclassified its drivers as independent contractors.
Uber begins deliveries
Uber is officially entering the same-day delivery competition with its UberRush service in New York, San Francisco and Chicago on Wednesday. But don't expect to see Uber town cars ferrying packages around in their trunks in New York at least. The service for small businesses, which has been tested in New York for about a year, is primarily via bike messengers in that city. They'll be done by car in Chicago and a combo in San Francisco.