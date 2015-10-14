Uber is officially entering the same-day delivery competition with its UberRush service in New York, San Francisco and Chicago on Wednesday. But don't expect to see Uber town cars ferrying packages around in their trunks in New York at least. The service for small businesses, which has been tested in New York for about a year, is primarily via bike messengers in that city. They'll be done by car in Chicago and a combo in San Francisco.

