Uber's new Valet option now live in NYC

Uber’s newest mobility offering is now live in New York City: a car rental Valet feature.

Last year, Uber Rent launched to help reserve a car directly in the Uber app when heading of town, running an errand or going on a trip. But now, when you choose the Valet option, you can have a rental car delivered straight to your door and picked up upon your return.

How it Works

In the Uber app, tap ‘easy car rentals’ on the home page and enter your pickup and return addresses, as well as your reservation date and time.

Scroll through the available options under the Valet Delivery tab and confirm your chosen vehicle features.

Confirm the price and tap reserve.

At least two hours prior to the rental car delivery, complete an in-app profile to upload a driver’s license and add payment details.

When your rental car is on the way, you’ll receive a notification in the app and you’ll be able to track your rental car just as you track Uber rides.

It was reported by The Wall Street Journal back in March that the company worked out a deal to list all New York City taxi cabs on its app. The ride-hailing car service is now allowing over 14,000 yellow cabs to operate alongside its drivers, giving people more options for transportation and sending a lifeline to the struggling taxi industry.

The Valet feature is also just the latest example of how Uber is expanding their business.

In October, Uber Eats and Leafly joined forces with local suppliers to offer cannabis delivery in Toronto.

Customers 19 years and older can place the order through the Uber Eats app, where it will be directed to one of three local cannabis retailers: Hidden Leaf, Minerva or Shivaa's Rose. The delivery will be made by a government-certified employee who will verify the age and sobriety of the customer upon arrival.

In addition to keeping impaired drivers off the roads, they say the new delivery service will help combat the illegal underground market, which they say makes up more than 50% of nonmedical cannabis sales in Ontario.