NYC Uber drivers go on one-day strike

Hundreds of New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday in protest of a New York Supreme Court judge's recent decision to halt pay raises for now.

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission had approved raises for Uber and Lyft drivers. The raises, which Uber has sued to block, were supposed to go into effect on Monday.

"Drivers do critical work and deserve to be paid fairly, but rates should be calculated in a way that is transparent, consistent and predictable," Uber's Josh Gold said in a statement. "Existing TLC rules continue to provide for an annual review tied to the rate of inflation; that’s one reason why driver pay has gone up 38.4% since 2019."

But drivers said this is a separate issue that had already been in the works for months.

Although the ruling affected drivers of Uber and Lyft, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance organized the strike and protest against Uber, which filed the legal action to stop the raise.

The drivers drove over the Brooklyn Bridge and then gathered outside Uber's headquarters in Manhattan.

Not all drivers were expected to take part in the protest.