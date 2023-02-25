Uber, Lyft drivers prepare to strike at LaGuardia

Uber and Lyft Drivers are planning a strike beginning Sunday afternoon at LaGuardia Airport, to make their demands known during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

There will be no Uber or Lyft pickups from noon to midnight, as drivers demand more money from the ride-sharing companies.

"You made $8.6 billion," said Mohamed Mohamed, a driver for the two companies. "And you don't want to give me a raise and consider me your partner? I'm your slave."

For many drivers like Mohamed, the low wages have become untenable, and they are demanding a full raise, higher pay, and for both Uber and Lyft to stop what Mohamed calls unfair deactivations.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance claims that Uber and Lyft are charging riders nearly 50% more than in 2019 and are still taking more in commission. The union also says the per-minute rate for Uber and Lyft drivers was going to go up by 7.3%, and the per-mile rate was going to go up 24% because of the increase in operating expenses or gas costs. But while the raise went into effect for yellow cab drivers, it fell through for app-based drivers.

As a result, striking drivers will not pick up anyone at any of LaGuardia's three terminals or pickup areas.